‘These F*ckers Have Lied to Us for Long Enough!’ Megyn Kelly EXPLODES on Biden Administration, Scientists for ‘Lies’ on Covid Origin
Megyn Kelly slammed the Biden administration and scientists this week over what she called “lies” regarding the origin of the coronavirus. In comments on the Wednesday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel, Kelly cited a letter that was sent to the heads of the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Xavier Becerra, Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci, respectively – by a group of international scientists, calling for the ouster of Dr. Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, which received funding from the government and in turn gave the money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is believed by some to be the source of the coronavirus outbreak.www.mediaite.com
