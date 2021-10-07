Professional development supports faculty
When Tatiana Perrino joined the Graduate School as associate dean in 2016, little did she know she would have to shift her focus to expanding faculty resources and support as the associate provost for faculty development. Perrino brought with her a great deal of experience as a researcher and faculty member in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Her knowledge and drive have supported the acceleration of programming with the Graduate School and University.news.miami.edu
