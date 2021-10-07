CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Professional development supports faculty

By Jennifer P. Sanchez
miami.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tatiana Perrino joined the Graduate School as associate dean in 2016, little did she know she would have to shift her focus to expanding faculty resources and support as the associate provost for faculty development. Perrino brought with her a great deal of experience as a researcher and faculty member in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Her knowledge and drive have supported the acceleration of programming with the Graduate School and University.

news.miami.edu

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Faculty

Comments / 0

Community Policy