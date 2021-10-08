CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents dismiss Allen ISD mask lawsuit, plan to refile in a different district court

By Francesca D’Annunzio
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents on Thursday dismissed their right-to-life lawsuit against Allen ISD over its lack of a mask mandate. Now, they’re planning to refile the case in the Western District Court of Texas, adding themselves as plaintiffs to a similar civil rights lawsuit against Lago Vista ISD by adding Allen ISD as a defendant. Parents suing Lago Vista ISD are being represented by Martin Cirkiel, the same attorney used by the parents suing Allen ISD.

