Parents dismiss Allen ISD mask lawsuit, plan to refile in a different district court

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock said some staff, parents, and students received an email from hackers responsible for a recent cybersecurity attack on the district. They’re asking those who received the email not to forward or reply to the message, and to not click on any links that it contains. “The people sending these emails are criminals, and malicious software may be included in what they sent,” said Bullock in an Oct. 4 email sent to faculty and families. The district said currently there isn’t reason to believe personal computers or accounts were compromised by the cyberattack. Still, they’re recommending...

ALLEN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO