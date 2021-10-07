LumApps Strengthens International Presence with Additions to Executive Committee
LumApps, the leading employee experience platform, announces the appointment of three new directors to its executive committee. Chris McLaughlin, Melinda Cormier and Noam Ktalav will be essential in developing a strategic operating model to facilitate global scalability, strengthen LumApps’ position as a world-class leader in the employee experience market, build strategic partnerships and improve customer demand and retention in its different geographies.aithority.com
