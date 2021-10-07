LumApps Strengthens International Presence with Additions to Executive Committee

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared with a company—things they want a company to know about them—including their preferences, beliefs and feelings about their experiences with their product or brand. Experience ID enables companies to personalize experiences at scale—giving them granular insights about individuals, while also delivering powerful aggregated views by segment, such as teams, geographies, verticals and more, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO