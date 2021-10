For over 36 years, Joe Omega has worked with different College Access Programs, also known as CAPs, to inspire students toward college. They recently received notice that a renewal application that was submitted in February to the US Department of Education for the nationwide Educational Talent Search (ETS) program was successful. ETS programs are typically funded with a competitive renewal process every five years. USF CAPs program serves five hundred, first-generation, low-income students in three San Francisco Unified School District schools annually. Funding for the renewed grant started on September 1, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO