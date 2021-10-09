CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Covid vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world

By Tuwaedaniya MERINGING, ORLANDO SIERRA, Paul RICARD
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BiG6_0cLXrALu00
A medical worker administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus to a school student at a vaccination centre in southern Thailand's Pattani province on October 7, 2021 /AFP/File

Pfizer on Thursday requested emergency approval from US health authorities to use its Covid jab in children aged five to 11.

Here is a look at different approaches to vaccinating children against the virus and the debates it has launched around the world.

What changes are made for children?

Pfizer tested its jab on more than 2,000 US children aged five to 11 and submitted results to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

The dosage for children in that age range is a third of what it is for adults: 0.1 mL rather than 0.3 mL.

Pfizer and BioNTech say children in trials reacted well to the vaccine and that their immune response was "robust" and "comparable" to that observed in older adolescents and young adults aged 16 to 25.

If the FDA grants authorisation when it convenes on October 26, children in that age range â- of whom there are some 28 million in the US -- could start getting vaccinated by the end of the month.

Are other countries doing this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afgz7_0cLXrALu00
A teenager receives the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Tegucigalpa, on September 25, 2021 /AFP/File

While many countries have begun vaccinating adolescents aged 12 and older very few have extended jabs to children younger than that.

On September 15 Cuba began administering doses of its Abdala and Soberana vaccines -- which are not approved internationally -- to children aged two to 11 years.

Also in mid-September Cambodia began vaccinating kids aged six and up with the Chinese Sinovac jab.

Sinovac has been approved for adults in more than 50 countries but before Cambodia only China had authorised its use in children over three.

Sinovac has also launched clinical trials of its jab in 14,000 children aged six months to 17 years old in Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines and in South Africa.

In early August the United Arab Emirates started offering Sinopharm, another Chinese jab, to children aged three to 17.

Venezuela announced in September that it would start vaccinating children and adolescents aged three to 18 in October.

In Israel children aged five to 11 with complicating health factors -- such as chronic lung illnesses, autoimmune diseases or neurological problems -- have been able to get vaccinated since the end of July.

What is the argument against?

Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist advisor to the French government, told AFP that the major question is whether the risk posed by Covid to children in this age range outweighs the risk of potential jab side effects.

For children in America the threat of severe Covid is elevated, he said.

"The risk of hospitalisation for an infected child there is 10 times higher than for a child in western Europe," he said, citing the prevalence of preexisting conditions like obesity and diabetes.

Fontanet said that in southern US states where vaccination rates are low, paediatric services in hospitals are stretched thinly.

The situation that could push US authorities to quickly approve jabs for younger children.

Will more kids get jabs?

The last few months have seen the World Health Organization (WHO) hammer home the importance of getting poorer adult populations vaccinated before extending jabs to children in rich countries.

In its global vaccine strategy published on Thursday, the WHO said whether young children need to be get jabs depends on how the virus evolves and on proven vaccine safety in that age group.

Fontanet says western European countries will be "much more hesitant" than the United States to lower the age range for vaccination.

He cites current data that shows infections are relatively benign in children aged five to 11, even with the now-dominant Delta variant.

Vaccination rates among the elderly are also rising, he added, which reduces the risk of that fragile population being contaminated by infections in young children.

Fontanet also notes that parents of children in that age group tend to show more resistance to vaccines.

"We always expect parents to be a little more hesitant," he said.

Getting millions of American children jabs means an opportunity to observe any side effects that may have escaped detection in clinical trials.

"It's really in our best interest to not rush and look at the data that will come from large-scale vaccination of children in the US," Fontanet added.

Comments / 0

Related
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid#Afp File#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Chinese
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Dangerously Mutated COVID Variant Detected in 47 U.S. States

A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy