CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Rules That Christopher Columbus Statue At Marconi Plaza Will Remain Boxed Up

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ro2Dc_0cLXr0bt00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christopher Columbus Statue at Marconi Plaza will remain boxed up, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court announced Saturday night. After a judge ordered Philadelphia officials to remove the box Friday, the Pennsylvania court ruled in favor of the city’s appeal.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement on Twitter that he’s grateful the court took the time to review the important matter. He tweeted earlier that “removing the plywood covering during this holiday weekend would pose a serious public safety risk.”

A Columbus Day Parade took place Sunday and ended at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.

Last summer, the statue became a hotspot in the wake of George Floyd’s murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2ZN8_0cLXr0bt00

Credit: CBS3

Protesters and supporters of Columbus clashed, sometimes violently, at Marconi Plaza.

Some of those trying to protect the statue were seen holding bats and guns as they stood guard .

Common Pleas Judge Paul Patrick ruled in August the statue can remain in Marconi Plaza. She said then the city’s decision to remove the statue last year was not supported by law and was based on insufficient evidence. The city appealed the ruling .

The statue remains boxed up and blocked off by yellow police tape. A police officer is posted next to it, and extra security measures are in place to keep the peace after the judge’s order.

Those who live in the area say they will continue to protect the statue because it represents who they are and their Italian-American heritage.

“It’s a gift to Italian Americans,” one South Philadelphia resident said. “It’s a gift to all of the people who dare to dream.”

“Christopher Columbus is our representative and it is vital to our heritage and we are going to defend it as much as we can,” George Bochetto, an attorney for Friends of Marconi Plaza, said.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.

Comments / 286

Ace*
7d ago

all George floyd statues need destroyed so we don't have to be reminded of the shame and embarrassment he was, along with all the people who worship him.

Reply(42)
136
The Truth not Spin
7d ago

Based on current state of America, most people protesting the statute aren’t knowledgeable on the historical significance of Christopher Columbus in American history. Yet another failure by our school systems.

Reply(19)
87
Nanna72
7d ago

Statues are apart of History, yes some may find them offensive but others see them as a milestone in how far Americans have come from being immigrants from other countries. And they are representations of those who did as others were doing. That didn't fight in wars to protect our freedoms. as in all countries. How soon before someone or group finds the Statue of Liberty or Mt. Rushmore, perhaps the Washington Monument or Lincoln Memorial come down because others feel they are offensive. Or don't agree with what was happening here, that was the things to do at that time. They are part of our culture. the sculpture in the Rose Garden offends me, it destroyed part of history and really doesn't fit in.

Reply(9)
55
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Religious Leaders Putting Faith Into Action To Stop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Religious leaders say you are part of the solution. They are calling for new action to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. On Saturday, they shared with Eyewitness News their plan to help end the suffering in the city. Religious leaders are putting their faith into action to stop the bloodshed. One group says their focus is getting guns off the street. It was a mass of a different kind as the names of Tyrone Freeman Jones along with dozens of others lined the alter at a memorial to Philadelphians murdered by illegal guns. “The T-shirts represent the names of those who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Efforts Underway To Increase COVID-19 Vaccines In Pennsylvania Communities Where Hesitancy Continues To Be Problem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the heels of the Moderna COVID-19 booster recommendation, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is now saying the Johnson & Johnson booster shot should also be approved. In Pennsylvania, efforts are underway to increase vaccines in communities where hesitancy continues to be a problem. Gov. Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia on Friday to discuss a new grant program that will provide money for vaccine outreach efforts in those areas. “This is not going to big institutions, this is going to outreach, organizations in trounces of $10,000 to $100,000,” Wolf said. “These organizations include nonprofits, they include child care institutions, educational institutions that have built trust in their communities.” Currently, Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to the number of vaccinated residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Camden County Unveils Statue Of Boxing Legend Arnold ‘Jersey Joe Walcott’ Cream

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Historical Society is making sure the legacy and history made by boxing trailblazer Arnold Cream, best known as “Jersey Joe Walcott,” will never be forgotten. The group, along with the county’s Board of Commissioners, unveiled an 8-foot tall bronze statue of the Camden County native Saturday. The statue sits along the Camden Waterfront at the Wiggins Park Promenade. Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said Cream broke many barriers throughout his life and described him as “a real-life Rocky.” “Mr. Cream was so much more than a boxer and sheriff, he was a man who loved...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bobby Henon, John Dougherty Corruption Trial Continues After 2016 City Council Hearing Takes Center Stage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The eighth day of testimony in the corruption trial of city councilmember Bobby Henon and Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty is underway as of Friday morning. The councilman has been the main focus over the last two days. Prosecutors focused on a 2016 city council hearing Thursday, claiming Henon called the hearing to pressure Verizon officials. The meeting came during a labor dispute, and prosecutors said he did it for political donations from the Communication Workers of America. Henon’s lawyers said the donations were legal and re-emphasized their claim he was acting in the best interests of the city. The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Passes Bill Prohibiting Police From Pulling Drivers Over For Certain Low-Level Offenses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Philadelphia became the first city in the country to pass a driver equality bill. Police officers will soon be prohibited from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses like broken tail lights. The legislation is aimed at preventing racial discrimination in traffic stops. “I am grateful to my colleagues for voting to pass my Driving Equality bills,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, “but moreso, I am humbled by every person who told my office of the humiliation and trauma experienced in some of these traffic stops. To many people who look like me, a traffic stop is a rite...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Formally Announces Candidacy For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro has formally announced his candidacy for governor, becoming the first Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race. The 48-year-old released a video to launch the campaign, saying it is time for him to “get in the game.” “I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now, but we can’t just take our ball and go home. There’s too much on the line,” he said in the video. “We all have a responsibility to show up, stand up and fight for what’s right. As Governor, I’ll stay in the game – no matter what. Together, we’ll build a future we can all believe in.” The Associated Press on Tuesday confirmed Shapiro will discuss his campaign in a speech in Pittsburgh. Governor Tom Wolf cannot seek re-election due to term limitations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania First Responders Sounding The Alarm Ahead Of National Move Over Day

BOOTHWYN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania first responders are sounding the alarm ahead of national Move Over Day. They say when people violate the Move Over Law, lives are at risk. At Friday’s event, there were two firefighters that survived the deadly crash on I-76 earlier this summer that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured a handful of others responding to a separate crash. The driver in that incident, Jacqueline Walker,  is facing third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle charges. AAA says more than 90% of first responders polled said they had one near miss or felt their life was threatened, and 30% said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Standing Firm On Friday Deadline For Nursing Home Workers To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are standing firm on the Friday deadline for nursing home workers to be vaccinated, but the association that represents those workers says thousands of people could be laid off because of the vaccine mandate, potentially jeopardizing vulnerable residents. About 85% of nursing home workers in Philadelphia have received at least one dose of vaccine, but the city says that needs to be at 100% by Friday. “We just can’t continue to put people at risk,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. The acting Philadelphia health commissioner isn’t budging on the Friday deadline that workers in long-term...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Joe Holden
Person
Marconi
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Officials Issue Do Not Eat Advisory For Fish Caught In Neshaminy Creek Basin

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Chemical-contaminated water. Pennsylvania issued a do not eat advisory Wednesday for all fish caught in the Neshaminy Creek in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, citing “extremely high” levels of what they describe as an emerging contaminant. The advisory means no more stocking trout in the Neshaminy Creek come spring and officials aren’t sure when this warning will be lifted. “This is new territory for us,” Neil Shader with the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection said. Pennsylvania Health and Environmental Protection officials have issued a do not eat advisory for all fish caught in the Neshaminy Creek Basin, including Neshaminy Creek...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

City Councilmember, Health Department Addressing ‘Ridiculously Unacceptable’ Rat Infestation In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Focus Turns To Bobby Henon In Bribery, Corruption Trial Of City Councilmember, John Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Testimony continued Wednesday in the federal bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon. This was the sixth day for the trial, and much of the testimony centered on Verizon Fios’ build-out throughout the city. Dougherty was all smiles once again walking into federal court Wednesday. It’s likely because his co-defendant, Henon, was the focus. The jury heard from Steve Robertson, the chief of staff for the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology. His testimony centered around the seven-year Verizon Fios build-out that eventually led to a worker strike in the spring of 2016. Federal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Columbus Day#Twitter#The Commonwealth Court#The Court Of Common Pleas
CBS Philly

Wawa Celebrates Longtime Employee Who Broke Barriers At Robbinsville Store Opening

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — There was a ribbon-cutting at the first Wawa in Robbinsville, Mercer County, on Thursday afternoon that included a celebration of a longtime employee who broke barriers. Wawa provided video of their celebration at the new store on Route 130. Ari Shiner, who has autism, was hired in 1981 in their Princeton store. It was part of a collaboration between Eden Autism Services and Wawa to hire workers in what they call “supported employment.” Wawa has more than 700 people currently employed in that program.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Bill Cosby Accuser, Lili Bernard, Files Civil Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accuser of Bill Cosby filed a civil lawsuit against the comedian Thursday. Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in 1990. Attorneys for Bernard say Cosby coerced her to travel to Atlantic City from New York with the promise of helping her with her acting career. “When I told Bill Cosby I would report him to the police and go to the hospital to find out which drug he sneaked into my drink rendering me incapacitated, he threatened my career and my life,” Bernard said. “The sexual violence and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli Clash In Final Gubernatorial Debate

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The candidates clashed in the second and final debate in the race for New Jersey governor Tuesday night. Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciatterelli faced off. Rowan University in Glassboro hosted the debate. The candidates disagreed on how to respond to the pandemic, the economy and affordable housing. They had a feisty exchange on the issue of taxes and government spending. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Meanwhile, Tuesday is also the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey. This applies to casting your ballot in-person on election day or during the Garden State’s nine-day early voting period. Early voting runs from Saturday, Oct. 23rd through Sunday, Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 2.
GLASSBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County DA Offers $1,000 Rewards For Information In 3 Unsolved Bristol Township Killings

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has created a reward fund in hopes of urging new information in three Bristol Township killings. Each of the unsolved cases has a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. These are three separate incidents that happened over a span of two years. Investigators are at a point where they want the public’s help to solve them before they go cold. Cashe Conover was 22 years old, fun-loving and happy. “She loved life. She loved people,” Charmane Steed, Conover’s mother, said. 22-year-old Cashe Conover On Oct. 27, 2019, on the 2400...
BRISTOL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Philly

Stabbing Victim Dies After Walking To Philadelphia Police Station For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia and collapsed after walking to the police station for help. This happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. Philadelphia police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, walked into the 12th Police District building before collapsing. He later died at the hospital. There have been no arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy