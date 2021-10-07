Financial Advisor Tips from Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Technology can be a double-edged sword for financial advisors. On one hand, it allows advisors to improve their efficiency and scale their businesses, so they can serve more clients in less time. But relying too heavily on technology can also create a barrier between an advisor and clients – it's harder to build a personal relationship with someone through email or text message. With advisors now competing against other advisors and robo advisors, being able to use technology to enhance their practice without losing that personal touch with clients is crucial.

