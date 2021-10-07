CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Advisor Tips from Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

By John Capuano
Cover picture for the articleNothing is more of a meritocracy than comedy - the audience will tell you whether you’re successful instantly. So why not take some advice from the biggest name in comedy?. Jerry Seinfeld debuted Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in 2012 because he recognized that media consumption habits were changing, and that Baby Boomers, Gen-Xers and Millennials were spending large chunks of media time online consuming shorter bursts of on-demand entertainment on smartphone screens versus traditional TV viewing.

