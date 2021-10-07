CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Play on The Nightside

By Andy O'
 7 days ago

Listen to Long Plays during the 11 o'clock hour of The Nightside with Andy O'…these special extensive compositions needed a deeper listen. When Gato Barbieri signed to Impulse! Records in 1973 for a series of critically lauded albums, he had already enjoyed a celebrated career as a vanguard musician who had worked with Don Cherry and Abdullah Ibrahim (then known as Dollar Brand), recorded for three labels as a leader, and scored and performed the soundtrack to director Bernardo Bertolucci's film Last Tango in Paris. Chapter One: Latin America was a huge step forward musically for the Argentinean-born saxophonist, even as it looked to the music of his heritage. The enormous host of musicians on the date played everything from wooden flutes to electric and acoustic guitars, bomba drums and quenas, and Indian harps and charangos, creating a passionate and deeply emotive sound that echoed across not only miles but also centuries. At the helm was Barbieri, playing in his rawest and most melodic style to date, offering these melodies, harmonies, and rhythms as a singular moment in the history of jazz. While the entire album flows seamlessly from beginning to end, the A-side, comprised of Barbieri's own "Encuentros– is a work of such staggering drama and raw beauty that it is perhaps the single highest achievement in Barbieri's recorded catalog as an artist. Simply put, this album, like its remaining chapters, makes up one of the great all but forgotten masterpieces in 1970s jazz. Thankfully, Verve has brought this set back into print on CD as part of its wonderfully mastered.

The Jazz River—The Return of Gypsy Wanderers

Most music lovers are well acquainted with the term Gypsy Jazz but few know the origins of that music. Gypsies are actually descendants of the Romani (or Roma) people from Northern India who existed as far back at 300 BC. Conscripted into war, persecuted, and forced into exile, they made their way from India Egypt, and Turkey, and by the 13th century to the Balkans in Eastern Europe and eventually Western Europe and the whole world. Linguistically they go by many names, Sinto or Manouche in France, Nawar in Egypt, and Israel but wherever they are in the world, they share the same DNA and their ancestors from Rajasthan India.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Interview with Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

The live music climate in the Mile High City is for real, if the Denver debut of Jane Bunnett and Maqueque’s U.S. tour is any indicator. With three records, a Juno award and several Grammy nominations, Jane Bunnett’s brainchild has blossomed into a full-grown powerhouse jazz combo. Bunnett’s talent and soul can kick down doors, and the young Cuban women she mentors are able to stride onto the jazz scene “on firm ground.” (Pun intended – the title of Jane Bunnett and Maqueque’s most recent album is “Terra Firma.”) KUVO’s music director Arturo Gomez reached Bunnett at her Toronto home via Zoom to catch up with the remarkable story of Maqueque and the upcoming tour, which debuts at Dazzle at Baur’s for one show only on Sunday, October 17.
DENVER, CO
kuvo.org

New Music Monday—Houston Person, Randy Napolean, & Jim Snidero

New Music Monday highlights and more will be revealed by host Arturo Gómez on Monday, October 18 at noon. In the Fall if 2019-shortly before the pandemic, Houston Person was on a European tour which took him to the Cite de la musique as part of the Festival Jazz á la Villette. Houston’s big fat tenor sound delighted the capacity audience and we’re fortunate that the concert was recorded and now available. Sharing the stage with Person is the rising keyboardist Ben Peterson on the B-3, the veteran guitarist Peter Bernstein and the dynamic Willie Jones III at the drums. Despite having over a 100 sessions as a leader under his belt, this recording will no doubt rank in his top twenty, it’s that good!
MUSIC
kuvo.org

On Stage—Guitars Galore

Next on KUVO’s performance series “On Stage,” a celebration of the six-stringed instrument that delights players the world over – the guitar! Sessions with Tab Benoit, Charles Gatschet, Diego Figueiredo, and Felonious Smith are featured this Saturday night, October 16 at 10 pm. and Monday, October 18 at 7 pm.
DENVER, CO
Jazz Goes Classical & Classical Goes Jazz on the Night Beat

The Wednesday edition of the Night Beat delves into jazz interpretations of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” by the Jeremy Levy big band, guitarist Jim Hall’s “Lament for a Fallen Matador” based on Tomaso Albinoni’s “Adagio in G minor” and Lalo Schifrin’s “Scheherazade Fantasy” with music composed by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov and featuring James Morrison on trumpet.
MUSIC
