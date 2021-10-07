Remembering Country Star Dottie West (1932 – 1991)

Singer-songwriter Dottie West is considered one of the country music genre's most influential and trailblazing female artists. Learn more about her here. Dorothy Marie Marsh aka Dottie West was born October 11, 1932 in McMinnville, Tennessee and was the oldest of 10 children. She was mostly known for her career as a songwriter and singer of country pop songs. Her friend Patsy Cline was her mentor throughout her career. Throughout her career, West struggled with rising above the crowd in a mostly male-dominated country music scene.