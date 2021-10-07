Guest column: For those with rare diseases, access to care Is already a challenge
Here’s a striking irony: the prevalence of “rare diseases” in America isn’t actually all that rare. There are approximately 30 million people across the United States currently diagnosed with illnesses that fit the criterion. That’s over 9 percent of the total U.S. population — or about 1 out of every 11 individuals. In Massachusetts, rare diseases affect more than 650,000 people, each with a unique story of challenge and adversity to tell. I should know because I’m one of them.www.thesunchronicle.com
