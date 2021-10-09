CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Guilty verdict reached in trial of 2 parents in college admissions scandal

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKE7A_0cLVD9L800

A guilty verdict was reached Friday afternoon in the trial of John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz, two wealthy fathers charged with paying bribes to secure prestigious college spots for their kids under false pretenses.

Wilson and Abdelaziz were the first defendants among about five dozen to stand trial in Boston for charges stemming from the sweeping Operation Varsity Blues scheme.

They pleaded not guilty to fraud and bribery conspiracy charges in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWvJ3_0cLVD9L800
Josh Reynolds/AP - PHOTO: Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Abdelaziz and another parent, John Wilson, are the first to stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Abdelaziz, a former casino executive from Las Vegas, allegedly paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit even though she didn't make her high school varsity team.

Wilson, a former Staples executive, allegedly paid $220,000 to have his son designated as a USC water polo recruit and gave an additional $1 million to get his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford.

While the two men argued they thought their payments to scheme mastermind Rick Singer were legitimate donations, the jury agreed with prosecutors that they amounted to bribes to buy their kids' way into those schools.

MORE: What to know about William 'Rick' Singer, the lynchpin of the college scam case who claimed to help nearly 800 families

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told jurors during closing arguments: "These parents were not willing to take 'no' for an answer, and to get to 'yes' they crossed a line. In crossing that line, they broke the law."

Jurors deliberated for nearly 11 hours over two days. Abdelaziz will be sentenced Feb. 16 and Wilson on Feb. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ura2h_0cLVD9L800
Josh Reynolds/AP - PHOTO: John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Lawyers gave closing arguments in the case against Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson, who are accused of paying bribes to get their kids into college.

Abdelaziz and Wilson's actions were "an affront to hard-working students and parents," acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said after the verdict. "The verdict today proves that even these defendants, powerful and privileged people, are not above the law."

The trial featured audio recordings of phone calls between Singer, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the investigation, and each of the men. Prosecutors argued the calls showed that the fathers understood they were partaking in a scheme.

MORE: Federal agents uncovered the college admissions scandal by accident while working on unrelated case

On a phone call where Abdelaziz is heard saying, "Sabrina is loving USC!" Singer also is heard saying, "I'm not going to tell the IRS that your $300,000 was paid to Donna Heinel at USC to get Sabrina into school even though she wasn't a legitimate basketball player at that level."

"You're OK with that right?" Singer asked.

"Of course," Abdelaziz replied.

"I'm going to say your $300,000 payment was made to our foundation to help underserved kids," Singer said. "I just want to make sure you're OK with that."

"I am," Abdelaziz replied.

MORE: Felicity Huffman concludes sentence from college admissions scandal

Three other parents are expected to face trials in January, and three coaches are scheduled for trails in November.

Four dozen other defendants, including the actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman , opted to plead guilty, and many have already served their sentences.

ABC News' Kate Hodgson contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Stanford coach in college admissions scandal says he was an innocent pawn

John Vandemoer still remembers the call he got on Oct. 5, 2018. It was from William “Rick” Singer, a college placement counselor. Vandemoer had been working as Stanford University’s sailing coach since 2009 and Singer regularly connected him with applicants hoping to join the sailing program, who also happened to have parents with deep pockets.
COLLEGES
arcamax.com

Prosecutor in college admissions scam targeted parents after 'raging debate'

Federal prosecutors pursuing the biggest university admissions fraud in U.S. history had a “raging debate” over whether to target the scheme’s mastermind or use him to go after the wealthy parents accused of buying their kids’ way into college. In the end, Andrew Lelling, the former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts...
COLLEGES
Popculture

Lori Loughlin Is Returning to TV Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is officially returning to acting following her stint in prison. The When Calls the Heart star will reprise her popular character, Abigail Stanton, in the Hallmark Channel series' spinoff, When Hope Calls. The spinoff is coming back for its second season on a new network, GAC Family. Deadline reports that Loughlin will appear in the two-part Season 2 premiere titled "When Hope Cals: A Country Christmas," which will air on Saturday, Dec. 18.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Felicity Huffman
WCCO News Talk 830

State wants to raise sentencing level against Kim Potter

Minnesota state prosecutors are seeking a higher level of sentencing against former Brooklyn Center police officer, Kim Potter, who is charged with killing Daunte Wright in April. In a Friday court filing, prosecutors said they will ask for an upward sentencing departure saying Potter's conduct "caused a greater-than-normal danger to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper. “I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?” Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.” The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language. Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Basketball#Bribery#Operation Varsity Blues#Ap#Staples#Usc#Harvard#Stanford
republicmonews.com

$33 Million Fraud Scheme: Former Pastor Sentenced To 14 Years

For his involvement in a huge investment fraud that raked in more than $33 million from investors, a former pastor of a church in Orange County, Calif., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sentenced a Former Pastor. In a recently published article in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Chicago

Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Accused Of Having Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card In Hawaii, After She Misses Virtual Court Hearing

HONOLULU (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for an Oak Lawn woman who is accused of having a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, after authorities said she missed her virtual court hearing. Authorities told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled as “Maderna.” But she was supposed to appear via Zoom for a court hearing Wednesday, and she missed it, authorities said. She now has a $500 bench warrant for her arrest in Hawaii. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
WBTV

‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 75-year-old mafia boss was arrested in Charlotte and charged with multiple crimes including racketeering as several other members of the Colombo crime family were arrested in New York and New Jersey Tuesday, authorities said. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

ABC News

418K+
Followers
106K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy