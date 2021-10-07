CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand's First Ever Pygmy Pipehorse Given Māori Name In Historic First

By Katy Evans
IFLScience
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, a new pygmy pipehorse species has been found in the waters of New Zealand – and in another world first, it has been given a Māori name. This is thought to be the first time an indigenous group has been involved in the formal scientific naming of a new animal species.

