Tears for Fears Detail First LP in 17 Years, ‘The Tipping Point’

Tears For Fears — maybe you’ve heard of them? The synth-pop greats, anchored by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, have been on the ’80s nostalgia touring circuit for a long while now, and along the way they’ve put out some previously unreleased songs through a a greatest hits collection and some reissues. But today, Tears For Fears are announcing their first new full-length album since 2004’s Everybody Loves A Happy Ending, making it their first album in just about 17 years. It’s called The Tipping Point and it’ll be out on February 25.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO