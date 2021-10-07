Tears for Fears Detail First LP in 17 Years, ‘The Tipping Point’
Tears for Fears will release their first album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, on Feb. 25. The British art-pop band teased the project with the textured title track. The shadowy song — inspired by the death of cofounder Roland Orzabal’s wife Caroline in 2017 — was cowritten by the singer and multi-instrumentalist with guitarist Charlton Pettus; production was handled by the band, Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.koolfmabilene.com
Comments / 0