Netflix's Squid Game featured a real-life phone number belonging to a Korean man, who is now reportedly receiving thousands of calls per day. The South China Morning Post claims the man on the end of the line is being bombarded with endless calls, both day and night, after his phone number was allegedly exposed in the first episode of the hit Netflix series. The owner of the number, who's in his 40s and lives in Gyeonggi Province, told MBC news that he's currently getting around 4,000 calls a day.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO