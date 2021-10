Thoughtworks has put together a catalog of techniques on being responsible with technology, published as the Responsible Tech Playbook. The playbook is a free PDF download of about 50 slides, the bulk of which is a summary of a dozen tools and methods that teams can use to better understand responsibilities. Each summary is a couple of slides outlining the basics of the technique: what is it, who created it, when we should use it, how it works, and our perspective on its place in our development efforts.

