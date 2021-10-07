CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Small scale In-situ Polymer Production for Off-Earth ISRU?

NASASpaceFlight.com
 4 days ago

Re: Small scale In-situ Polymer Production for Off-Earth ISRU?. NASA has actually already done or funded research in this direction for synthesizing plastics on the international space station from methane that would otherwise be vented into space as a byproduct of the close loop life support system that recovers oxygen from CO2.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

