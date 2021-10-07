Small scale In-situ Polymer Production for Off-Earth ISRU?

The role of entanglements can determine the mechanical properties of glass polymer blends. In a new report now published on Science Advances, Cynthia Bukowski and a research team in polymer science and biomolecular engineering at the University of Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania, U.S., developed a combined method of experiments and simulations to quantify the role of entanglements on polymer glasses. The team conducted uniaxial extension experiments on 100 nm thin films with a bidispersive mixture of polystyrene, for comparison with molecular dynamics simulations of a coarse-grained model of polymer glasses. The bidispersive blends allowed systematic tuning of the entanglement density present in both systems and the scientists measured the film strength experimentally and described the simulated film toughness using a model to account for load-bearing entanglements.
