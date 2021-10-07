Job Interviews Conducted Minutes After Graduation
Lanier Technical College’s mission of “Workforce Development” continues to be its driving force as skilled graduates enter the workforce. The college’s Economic Development Division recently completed its second Electromechanical/Ammonia Refrigeration Academy. The academy is designed to provide business and industry partners with access to entry-level Maintenance Technicians that have electrical and mechanical experience.www.laniertech.edu
