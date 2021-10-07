Ghoulish Shopping & Events

Celebrate Halloween in Monsterville at Eilandarts Center where they dedicated their monthly gallery show to all things "Mystical, Magic and Spooky" a group show featuring local artist. Opening reception was on Friday, October 1st and runs month-long. Eclipse Brewing celebrates 5 years in town on Saturday so stop by for a free commemorative cup and soft pretzels as long as they last! Stop by The Station Coffee for their seasonal Pumpkin Latte Shake made with espresso. Ryan's Retail will host a Fall Pop-Up from 12-4 on Saturday, October 9th. Need a little something to put in your goblins bags? Stop by Aunt Charlotte's Candies and pick up some treats or a candy apple for yourself! Are you looking for a healthy pick-me-up so you can start those costumes? Pop by The Juice Bar on Centre Street for some cold-pressed juice or a jar of immune boosting Purple Sea Moss. Merchantville Antiques and Salvage stocks plenty of vintage and classic Halloween decor to dress your home for The Haunts of Monsterville! Walk by Nicole Nurthen Photography any evening to see if the story telling, singing pumpkins are out or what the Witches of East Maple are brewing. Don't forget to grab some grub for your little warlocks at Charlies Crepes on the Circle before heading out to tour the town. Monsterville's businesses PEAK Secondhand will host a "Spooky, Peaky Halloween Party" on Friday, October 29th, starting at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, October 30th, Aradia's Treasures will host a mystical street fair "Mystery & Magic in Monsterville". The House of Rowan boutique wants you to shop their spooky stock on Saturdays from 12-4 and invites you to join them for a special event - a spooky evening of bubbly, snacks, and a walking tour of Monsterville! Adrian Rowan Photography is decorated for the Haunts of Monsterville, pop by to see the Victorian Skeletons having their midday tea of creepy crawlies while the little ones play ball out front and the hearse driver brings more attendees to the party. People are literally dying to get in! This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at your business this month and we'll write about it!