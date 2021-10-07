CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Ghoulish Shopping & Events

By Joan Brennan
merchantville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Halloween in Monsterville at Eilandarts Center where they dedicated their monthly gallery show to all things "Mystical, Magic and Spooky" a group show featuring local artist. Opening reception was on Friday, October 1st and runs month-long. Eclipse Brewing celebrates 5 years in town on Saturday so stop by for a free commemorative cup and soft pretzels as long as they last! Stop by The Station Coffee for their seasonal Pumpkin Latte Shake made with espresso. Ryan's Retail will host a Fall Pop-Up from 12-4 on Saturday, October 9th. Need a little something to put in your goblins bags? Stop by Aunt Charlotte's Candies and pick up some treats or a candy apple for yourself! Are you looking for a healthy pick-me-up so you can start those costumes? Pop by The Juice Bar on Centre Street for some cold-pressed juice or a jar of immune boosting Purple Sea Moss. Merchantville Antiques and Salvage stocks plenty of vintage and classic Halloween decor to dress your home for The Haunts of Monsterville! Walk by Nicole Nurthen Photography any evening to see if the story telling, singing pumpkins are out or what the Witches of East Maple are brewing. Don't forget to grab some grub for your little warlocks at Charlies Crepes on the Circle before heading out to tour the town. Monsterville's businesses PEAK Secondhand will host a "Spooky, Peaky Halloween Party" on Friday, October 29th, starting at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, October 30th, Aradia's Treasures will host a mystical street fair "Mystery & Magic in Monsterville". The House of Rowan boutique wants you to shop their spooky stock on Saturdays from 12-4 and invites you to join them for a special event - a spooky evening of bubbly, snacks, and a walking tour of Monsterville! Adrian Rowan Photography is decorated for the Haunts of Monsterville, pop by to see the Victorian Skeletons having their midday tea of creepy crawlies while the little ones play ball out front and the hearse driver brings more attendees to the party. People are literally dying to get in! This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at your business this month and we'll write about it!

www.merchantville.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Walmart has Halloween essentials: costumes, decorations, candy, & more

October is almost here! It’s time to start shopping for Halloween essentials. Walmart has spooky decorations, costumes, and candy perfect for anyone looking to get into the Halloween spirit this fall. As a massive retailer focused on high-quality items at competitive prices, Walmart is committed to offering irresistible discounts and...
SHOPPING
detroitfashionnews.com

Diwali Sip & Shop Holiday Shopping Event at Taj Cottage

Diwali Sip & Shop Holiday Shopping Event at Taj Cottage. You are invited to the Diwali Sip & Shop event at Taj Cottage boutique in Farmington Hills on October 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The event is free and will support the Glamorous Moms Foundation. Taj Cottage will offer non-alcoholic...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
New Prague Times

Falling into shopping

It was a busy evening on Thursday, Oct. 7, as the New Prague Chamber of Commerce held its Ladies Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Area businesses participated in the evening of shopping and fun as there were specials, prizes and treats for those who came out to New Prague businesses. The theme was Fall into the ‘80s with several shoppers dressing up in T-shirts with ‘80s nostalgia such as MTV or in bright clothing or as celebrities from that time. For more see an upcoming article in The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
myclintonnews.com

New Shopping

Business: Boutique Opening. Sarabeth Jordan Boutique opened on Friday at 123 E. Laurens St., Laurens. The store is Monday-Friday 10-6 Saturday 10-3. Pictured are Sarabeth McCall, right, and her mom, Stephanie McCall. The top and jeans Sarabeth has on, the earrings and leather jacket Stephanie has on, and the boots they have on are all sold here. She has lots of clothes, some shoes, earrings, purses, hats, lingerie; and sizes from XS to 3X. New arrivals coming soon! - 3 Chronicle Photos.
LAURENS, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sip and Shop

Several customers wandered Harley’s Tuxedos & Gifts, as well as the other shops, on Thursday during the first fall Downtown Laurinburg Sip and Shop. The event let people not only shop the great sales merchants were offering but catch up with people over appetizers and various drinks. This is the first of the three Sip and Shops that are currently scheduled the next will be on Nov. 4 and the third will be on Dec. 2.
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decor#Juice Bar#Eclipse Brewing#The Station Coffee#Candies#Merchantville Antiques#The Witches Of East Maple#The House Of Rowan
notquitenigella.com

GHOULISH Skull & Pumpkin Soup for Halloween!

It's Halloween season Dear Ghouls and I've got a healthy, hearty Halloween recipe for you! This Halloween soup uses mushrooms to make the skulls and carrots to make mini pumpkins. It's super easy to make, full of vegetable goodness but is given heartiness from fast to cook red lentils. This ghoulish Halloween soup contains no actual humans or animals (it's vegan/plant based!).
RECIPES
cincinnatimagazine.com

Local Coffee Shop Owner Places at National AeroPress Event

Kyle Sweetland knows his joe. The owner of RedTree Art Gallery and Coffee Shop in Oakley started out as a barista at the establishment in 2013 before taking the reigns four years ago. He recently put all of his coffee knowledge and skills to the test at the 2021 USA National AeroPress Championship in Indianapolis, where he took home bronze last month.
Houston Chronicle

Annual Conroe event kicks off fall and holiday shopping

First Baptist Conroe held its annual Deck the Halls Fall and Christmas Market on Friday and Saturday. The event is a tradition at the church and hosted dozens of vendors to kick off the fall and holiday shopping season. Proceeds raised at the event go to scholarships for the First Baptist Conroe student ministry. The event features many local homecraft makers.
CONROE, TX
imdb.com

13 Ghoulishly Delightful Haunted Mansion Gifts for the Foolish Mortal in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Welcome, foolish mortals, to The Haunted Mansion gift guide. I am your host, your gift guide host. Kindly take out your wallet and make room in your closet. There's no turning back now. It's time to do some shopping! There's so much to love about the classic Disney attraction, from its memorable characters to the super catchy "Grim Grinning Ghosts" theme song. If you or someone you know is just as obsessed with The Haunted Mansion as we...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
TrendHunter.com

Ghoulish Glow-in-the-Dark Razors

The Harry’s x Ghostly razor is a spooky collaboration shaving accessory for consumers looking for a way to enhance their grooming routine with a touch of fun. The razor is limited-edition and comes as a rework of the Harry's brand Truman handle that has been given a purplish finish to appear as a somewhat vibrant alternative to the original. The razor hides a spooky secret that will only reveal itself after the lights have been turned off, which comes in the form of a glow-in-the-dark handle.
LIFESTYLE
Daily News

Holiday Shop at Home once again in-person event

Holiday Shop at Home, held in support of Richland-Wilkin Kinship and regional at-home businesses, will once again be an in-person event. The 14th Annual Holiday Shop at Home, which has free admission, will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Wahpeton Community Center. More than 20 vendors are expected to take part in the event, which has been designed to prioritize guest safety.
WAHPETON, ND
Chico Enterprise-Record

Deadly shopping at ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

CHICO — Unworldly advice sets the stage for the rock musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at California Regional Theater Oct. 15 through 31. It will be performed at the production’s new First Street Theater in downtown Chico. This suspenseful award winning musical was composed by Alan Menken and written by...
CHICO, CA
drugstorenews.com

Sam’s Club kicks off holiday season promotions

Sam’s Club is jump-starting the holiday shopping season with an omnichannel initiative called “Bring the Merry” that includes home wine delivery. According to the wholesale club retailer, “Bring the Merry,” which launches Friday, Oct. 8, will offer twice the number of savings events as its 2020 holiday promotion. So far, Amazon and Target have also announced early holiday shopping programs, although Sam’s Club parent Walmart has not yet done so.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
FanSided

Target Deal Days 2021: Save big on early holiday shopping

Target Deal Days 2021 are a reason to start checking off that holiday shopping list. While the flurry of supply chain and shipping discussions fill news feeds, the reality is that buying those must have kitchen essentials and food items does need a little planning. With this year’s Target Deal Days, consumers can save big and be less stressed around the holiday season.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy