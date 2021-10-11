CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s giving away free breakfast to teachers, school staff as a thank you

By Bill Shannon, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WTAJ ) — McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast to teachers, faculty and staff for five straight days in October as a “Thank you” for all they do.

With a valid work ID, you can drive-thru or go into any McDonald’s and receive your free breakfast beginning Monday and running through Friday, Oct. 15.

While menus may vary, you can choose from an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit  or a Sausage Biscuit, with a hashbrown included. You can also pick from a medium hot or iced coffee, soft drink or ice tea.

The five-day giveaway is McDonald’s “first big national thank you gesture” for teachers, Jennifer “JJ” Healan, the company’s vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement, said in an interview with USA TODAY.

The program was inspired by teacher appreciation events at local restaurants. It’s a follow-up to last year’s “Thank You” meals for first responders, a program that took place as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the country, leaving a number of states in complete shutdown.

Brace yourself: Here’s when ‘McRib Season’ is coming back to McDonald’s

“We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for all that they’ve been doing and what they do really every day,” Healan said.

The “Thank You Meals” will come in a happy meal box, but instead of a toy, there will be a thank you note in each box.

