Hospitals are spending more money to hire and retain health care workers during the pandemic. This is bad for their margins.

The number of beds available in Western New York hospitals to treat the sickest patients has fallen to the lowest levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. An average of 15% of the regional hospitals' intensive care beds were not filled during the week ending last Thursday, before ticking up to 17% as of Sunday, according to data from the state Health Department. This represents a sharp decline from about 10 days earlier, when 32% of the region's ICU beds were not being used.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO