Health Services

Hospitals are spending more money to hire and retain health care workers during the pandemic. This is bad for their margins.

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Wall Street analysts are increasingly concerned that the shortage of health care workers could cut into hospital margins.

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
7d ago

Hospitals do absolutely nothing to retain their seasoned nurses, they offer incentives for new hires, little perks, the “older nurses” are basically told don’t let the door hit you on the way out

7d ago

Let the vaccinated do all the work...they have demonstrated a slave mentality and a very low IQ when they got the experimental drug.and they turned evil when they bullied the smarter people to get the shot. Nothing lost if they are workered to death, and they do not need to be paid when Biden's hyperinflation makes their paychecks meaningless. Jump to it slaves!

Lori Ajazi
6d ago

Hospitals are doing nothing to retain loyal employees. Yes they pay huge sums for traveling nurses. But they never ever compensate their long working loyal employees

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

