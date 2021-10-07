Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awards grant to Calhoun Police Department
The Calhoun Police Department is pleased to announce it has received a $51,296.00 High Visibility Enforcement grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Funding for this grant is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is awarded based upon the partnership with The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the State of Georgia.www.mdjonline.com
