City primes water distribution stations in case of test failure, official says
The city of Wichita could set up drinking water stations if tests fail to show the drinking water is safe, Director of Public Works and Utilities Alan King said. The city expects to find out Saturday morning whether the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind a boil water advisory for more than half a million Wichita water customers after a main waterline break dropped pressure to unsafe levels across the water supply system Thursday afternoon.www.kansas.com
