CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California water conservation: Letters

By Letters to the Editor
OCRegister
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe couldn’t agree more with your October 5 editorial, “State must take control of its water future.” All Californians, urban residents, rural communities, businesses and farms, have robustly responded to the need for conservation at every turn. Farmers alone have decreased water usage by double digits since 1980. It’s time for our representatives at both the state and federal level to step up and take actions needed to secure our water future. Climate scientists have told us to expect wetter wet years and drier dry ones. Without additional storage for both surface and groundwater we will continue to see those wet years wash out to sea. Two opportunities exist that could get things moving in the right direction. California voters approved $7.5 billion for water storage projects during the last drought back in 2014. Seven years later, no significant projects have been built and we’re again facing water rationing because of bureaucratic stalling. Secondly, Congress needs to pass the bi-partisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate with support from both sides of the aisle.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Irvine, CA
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Surface Water#Water Supplies#Water Storage#Water Source#State#Californians#Senate
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy