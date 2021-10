This series delves into the myriad ways people enter the commercial real estate industry and what contributes to their success. Bill Hill is a people person, and that serves him well in commercial real estate. The D.C.-based Newmark vice chairman, who specializes in real estate deals involving the federal government, has relied on networking throughout his nearly 20-year career because, as he put it, one needs a “cast of characters” they can trust around them. In CRE, that cast is eclectic — though not as diverse as it should be, he said — and he encourages people he mentors to broaden their network outside of their expertise.

