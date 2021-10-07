CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNU’s Military Appreciation Week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNU prepares to celebrate its annual Military Appreciation Week from October 18-22. Throughout the week, various military uniform displays, POW/MIA table displays, and military partner booths will be up and available for the SNU community. Military partner booths will include the American Legion, Army ROTC, OK Army National Guard, and US Army Recruiting and will be located at the Commons and Fountains areas at various times and days during the week. The military uniform displays will be located at the SNU Library foyer, the Webster Commons foyer, and the Royce Brown Building lobby where visitors can see uniforms from World War I era through the recent Iraq and Afghanistan Wars era. And a POW/MIA Table will be set up for the week in the Royce Brown Building Lobby and at the SNU Dining Facility foyer on the second floor of the Webster Commons.

