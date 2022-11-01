ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon's Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago
Nick Cannon ’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children.

The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey , welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits .

The California native moved on with Brittany Bell , and he shares Golden, Powerful and Rise with the former pageant queen, born in February 2017, December 2020 and September 2022, respectively.

In June 2021, three more babies joined Cannon’s family. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin sons Zillion and Zion, while Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen . The infant tragically died of a brain tumor in December 2021 .

Three months before the little one's passing, the Wild ’N Out host said that his therapist wanted him to be celibate .

“You can't be like, 'No, I'm done,'” the former Nickelodeon star explained to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “Like, what if God says, 'No, you[‘re] not.' I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive."

The Drumline star clarified the following week that he was celibate — and trying to stay that way until 2022 .

"I'm chilling out,” the actor said during a “Drink Champs” podcast episode in October 2021. "I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect.”

The former America’s Got Talent host noted that he “love[d]” his kids and was working to be the “best father” that he could be.

The comedian keeps this in mind while coparenting with Carey , he exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” Cannon explained at the time. "All that other stuff just falls apart. I always want what’s best for my children.”

Cannon kept adding to his family count in 2022. That July, Bre Tiesi gave birth to the pair’s son, Legendary . In September, the television host welcomed two children less than 10 days apart: Onyx, his first child with model LaNisha Cole , and Rise, his third child with Bell.

Keep scrolling to see Cannon hanging out with his little ones over the years, from holiday celebrations to red carpet moments.

Comments / 213

Mark Barnett
08-08

First of all it takes a lot more than money to be a father. If you are having children with a lot of different women in different places then you are an absentee father. Children need parents who are involved in their child's lives every day.

Reply(19)
88
Mek o
08-09

My guy,just becuz your family and you have long money,doesn't mean you have to get every chickenhead knocked up that comes your way.Money doesn't replace you being involved in their everyday life!

Reply(6)
41
Pearl Hill
08-25

nick cannon is not a father,he is not even a godly,and decent man.there are so many things that money can not buy.he is a participant in the reproduction process.i would not want a man like him to be the father of my children.some ladies will do anything for money or just to be an heir.

Reply(3)
22
