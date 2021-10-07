Chet Lane, an advertising executive, died of colon cancer on Monday at home in Amagansett. He was 87 and had been ill for four years. After starting out as a copywriter at the former Rumrill-Hoyt agency in Rochester, he worked for several years at Young and Rubicam in New York City and later at Benton and Bowles, once one of the oldest agencies in the country. He rose through the ranks to become creative director of the firm's Los Angeles office. The ad campaigns he wrote received dozens of awards, according to his family.