Silver Taps Notification

Dr. Neil R. Gurwitz, born on February 12, 1929, in Laredo, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on September 24, 2021, at the age of 92. The son of Sam and Anna Gurwitz, Dr. Gurwitz lived the American dream. He was a first-generation American. Neil moved to Bastrop, Texas, when he was in high school. After graduating Valedictorian from Bastrop High School in 1946, he attended Texas A&M University and graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Gurwitz was a practicing optometrist in Bastrop for 56 years and was a member of the American and Texas Optometric Associations.