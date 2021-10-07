University of Providence goes remote due to COVID
The University of Providence has gone remote through Oct. 10 due to COVID-19. The university has nine new confirmed cases and 10 active cases as of 5 p.m. Oct. 6. “The University of Providence is committed to providing a safe environment in which the entire UP community can learn, work, and live. This commitment touches virtually every facet of the university’s life, from the individual classroom, to recognizing the institution’s obligations to do what we can to help assure the safety of the wider Great Falls community in which we live and work,” according to a UP statement to The Electric. “The decision to temporarily move campus courses to online learning this week was made after careful consideration and with our campus and community’s safety in place.”theelectricgf.com
