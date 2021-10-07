CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Why many rebuild rather than relocate after disasters

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCxit_0cLJDvB500

It can be difficult to rebuild after a hurricane, flood or a tornado. But according to a new poll from NPR, 66% of Americans actually prefer to rebuild rather than relocate if their home is claimed by a natural disaster.

According to officials with Rebuilding Together — a nonprofit that helps low-income families make repairs after natural disasters — there's a variety of reasons why rebuilding is often easier than relocating.

"Usually, it's where they grew up," said Rebuilding Together CEO Caroline Blakely. "It's where their community is, and they don't want to move. They want to be where they are, and they want to live in a safe and healthy environment, next to the friends that they know and built up over time."

Blakely says rebuilding is also often more affordable. For many people she's worked with, the home they're trying to repair has been passed down for generations with no mortgage, making it cheaper to rebuild rather than relocate.

However, the increase in natural disasters has made it difficult to help everyone — NPR data shows that 30% of Americans have been impacted by an extreme weather event in the past two years. Rebuilding Together also has to wait until homes as assessed by FEMA and insurance companies to make sure they don't miss out on any help that they can provide.

"We just finished a house where a guy was living in a tent in his yard since Katrina, so that was 10, 11 years ago," Blakely said. "So he was in a tent this whole time, and we just moved him back in, so it took that long...Ida has certainly has escalated a lot of our efforts there."

Rebuilding Together also has a preparedness program for people looking to evacuate before natural disasters hit. Blakely says the nonprofit is always accepting help through volunteering or donations. Its affiliates are located across the country.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Helping Out After a Disaster

When disaster strikes, communities come together to save what they can and help those in need. Before jumping to volunteer, research to verify an opportunity is legitimate and will actually help people. Review tips to guide you in volunteering after a disaster:. When donating financially, cash is best. In-kind donations...
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

When Disaster Strikes: Preparing to Rebuild

After a catastrophe, it is important to nurture inner strength to keep going and develop resilience. Allowing your emotions to move through you can help them subside so that you can move on. Having compassion for yourself and your struggles can help you accept assistance from others and be kind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disasters#Npr#Americans#Rebuilding Together
Liberal First

Commission should budget better rather than raise our taxes

Here’s a little bit of clarification as to what I said at the City Commission meeting when it came to hiking the sales tax even higher than it already is: “I’d like to say to the citizens of the community I don’t think you (the Commission) should put it on the ballot. I think that you guys are saying that if you (the voters) vote to raise the sales tax, it’s all on you (the voters). I think it should be on all of you the Commission to better handle a budget to where we don’t even have to put it before the voters.”
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Keeping workers COVID-safe requires more than just following public health orders

So far in the pandemic, state public health advice has been front and centre of public messaging about protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19. But merely following the public health orders won’t necessarily meet employers’ obligations to protect staff from COVID, especially as restrictions ease in the Eastern states. Protecting employees from COVID is good for staff, of course, and also good for the organisation because it will reduce the potential for staff being off sick. Vaccination alone won’t guarantee a COVID-safe workplace. Even double-vaccinated people can be infected. Vaccination reduces the chance of infection by between 60% (AstraZeneca)...
LABOR ISSUES
The Guardian

A welcome change to discriminatory blood donation rules

We welcome the announcement by the government and the NHS Blood and Transplant service lifting the unfair blood donation restrictions that disproportionately affected Black communities (Blood donation rules changed to attract more donors with rare subgroups, 11 October). These rules deterred people of African descent, or with African partners, from becoming blood donors. For too long, these people have been victims of blood donation rules that are discriminatory, perpetuate stigma and are not based on evidence.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Liz Weston: Fortify your finances against natural disaster

Emergency preparedness experts recommend that you have a “go bag” and a “stay bin” for disasters: kits with supplies to help you survive a few days if you have to evacuate your home or shelter in place.Preparing your finances for natural disasters is also smart. Having cash on hand, access to credit and the right insurance coverage can help you get through perilous times. Fortifying your home against disasters also can be a good investment.Not everyone can make these preparations, of course. People with the fewest resources often suffer the brunt of disasters. But anything you can do to bolster...
PERSONAL FINANCE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Nursing home staffing falls as patients plead for help

NEW YORK — One in three U.S. nursing homes has fewer nurses and aides than before the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the truth of a profit-driven industry with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable. Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy