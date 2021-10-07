CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sabrina’ Is Finally Crossing Over With ‘Riverdale’

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
For years, fans have been begging for a crossover of the two big TV series based on the world of Archie Comics: Riverdale on The CW and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Finally, it’s happening, with Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka headed to Riverdale for a special Season 6 episode.

Riverdale star announces surprise exit following season 5 finale

Riverdale season 5 finale spoilers follow. Riverdale has said goodbye to villain Hiram Lodge after four seasons on the show. The hit drama has confirmed that Mark Consuelos has exited the CW series following a final appearance in last night's (October 6) season five finale. In the episode 'Riverdale: RIP',...
Riverdale season 5 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: End of the town?

Just in case you were wondering, Riverdale season 5 episode 19 is the epic finale — and it seems like anything could happen! Over the course of this episode you could see the town as we’ve come to know it in some sort of peril, and a lot of that could have to do with what happens in Pop’s diner. This is a story of reflection, but also one of tremendous change — and that is really saying a lot given all of the change we’ve seen over this season already.
Riverdale Season 5 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)", the nineteenth and final episode of Riverdale's fifth season. At this point, there's really no telling exactly what the episode has in store, outside of an "incident" at Pop's that will seemingly end in deadly consequences for somebody. Given all of the storylines that the series has weaved in and out of this season, ranging from mining accidents to families of serial killers to maple syrup-themed ministries, it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a head. Based on the preview, that will involve new relationships for Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) performing some sort of fiery ritual.
The CW Confirms Season Finale Dates for Supergirl, Stargirl, Riverdale, and More

The CW has become the home of some fan-favorite franchises and programming, and with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting production and release schedules, viewers have been treated to shows almost year-round. With fall premieres right around the corner, the network confirmed the finale dates for some of its currently-airing midseason shows, all of which are expected to occur in October and November. This includes the season finale dates for Stargirl, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, Coroner, and Dynasty, and the series finale dates for both Supergirl and The Outpost. You can check out the list (and a handy graphic) below!
‘Riverdale’: Kiernan Shipka Returning as Sabrina Spellman for Season 6

Riverdale is welcoming a familiar face from the bordering town of Greendale as Kiernan Shipka reprises her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina role. Sabrina Spellman is getting ready to cast a spell over The CW series heading into its sixth season during which she’ll crossover with her fellow Archie Comics characters for the first time.
Kiernan Shipka is bringing her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character to Riverdale

Shipka, who played Sabrina Spellman on the canceled Netflix Riverdale spinoff will reprise her role for The CW drama in the biggest crossover event between the two shows. "We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event," says Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."
Riverdale Is Getting A Surprise Visit From Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina

The town of Riverdale is about to get even spookier with a special visit from another CW legend. That’s right, the big announcement that many fans have been waiting for came today: Sabrina Spellman is headed to our favorite terrifying little town. Riverdale has seen its ups and downs and...
Are CW's 'Riverdale' and Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' in the Same Universe?

The CW drama Riverdale is based on the characters from the Archie comics. The series, which was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, centers around Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) as they navigate life as high schoolers and the tumultuous events that seem to make their way to their town of Riverdale.
This ‘Riverdale’ Character Might Be Getting Killed off in the Season 5 Finale (SPOILERS)

While the CW has yet to confirm whether Archie, Veronica, Jughead, and Betty will be back for a Season 6 of Riverdale, we have a hunch that the series is far from over. From Jughead and Betty's search to find out who was behind those snuff films, to Veronica and Archie's split, Season 5 has had a lot of moving parts. For the series to just abruptly end now, a long list of questions would have to be answered during the finale. Is it possible? Yes. But will it actually happen? Probably not.
‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Finale Sneak Peek: Toni Plots to ‘Take Care of Hiram’ (VIDEO)

What do we want? Serpent justice! When do we want it? Wednesday night, 8/7c!. For the past five seasons, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) has been the Grand Poobah of Sucking on Riverdale. From constantly calling daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) “mija” even when she’s suing him to his bonkers obsession with destroying Archie (KJ Apa) that went as far as stepping into the ring to beat up a teenager, the drug-dealing, prison-owning, steam room-flexing mobster is just the worst.
Riverdale: Major Cast Member Exits After Season 5 Finale

One of Riverdale's most familiar faces is officially leaving the series. Shortly after the airing of the show's Season 5 finale, it was confirmed that Mark Consuelos will be departing his series regular role as Hiram Lodge. Consuelos has been portraying Lodge — the father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and frequent villain to Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and the larger town — since Season 2, and also appeared on the show's short-lived sister series, Katy Keene.
Another 'Riverdale' Star Has Left The Show After Season 5 Finale

WARNING: This post contains Riverdale season five finale spoilers!!. Riverdale‘s fifth season just came to an end on Wednesday night (October 6) and it was revealed one of the stars is leaving the show. In the episode, “as the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in...
