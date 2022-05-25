Best Value Golf Balls {YEAR}

Best Value Golf Balls

As with nearly all things in life, the very best golf balls on the market come at a price that may well be too much for many to contemplate.

Yes, golf’s best golf balls , the top of the range models, may deliver the finest all-round performance when it comes to feel, spin control and distance. But the modest price tags can be a real obstacle for many, especially if you’re still losing so many balls that all the performance benefits in the world could never justify the expense!

The best premium golf balls undeniably offer the very best performance and should be considered if you have designs on improving and getting the very best out of your game. But don’t underestimate value golf balls if you can’t, or don’t want to, pay premium prices. Many have improved beyond all measure and will happily provide you with all the performance you need for where your golf game or budget is at right now. Gone are the days when all lower-priced balls felt like rocks. Times have changed, and so have the performance levels on offer.

We’d recommend you try a few before settling on a particular model, taking into account whether your game might benefit more from extra yards off the tee, better distance control on your approach shots or added feel around the greens. Before you find yourself next standing in front of a large, often intimidating in-store golf ball display, dip into our guide to the best value golf balls, so you know what’s what before parting with your cash.

And take time to check out our other golf ball guides too, whether you’re looking for the best mid price golf balls , the best distance golf balls or the best soft feel golf balls .

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

Excellent all-round performer Sub-premium price point Similar feel to tour-quality balls Excellent distance from drivers and irons Doesn't provide as much spin as Tour quality models

Titleist’s second-generation Tour Speed golf ball is an impressive update to an already high-performing mid-priced golf ball. The Tour Speed delivers in all areas of the bag, but in the long game, it can really help improve performance for those looking to gain more distance. It costs around $10 to $15 less per dozen than Titleist’s Pro V1 golf ball and provides very similar levels of performance and feel to the Tour models.

The Tour Speed features a high flex casing layer and reformulated core that gives high speed and low spin on longer shots. We gained an extra 2 mph of ball speed over the previous Tour Speed model, with the ball also launching a lot higher than its previous model. The difference was even more noticeable when we tested it with our 7-iron, with the ball speed going to 7 mph faster while spinning around 1000 rpm more than the 2020 model. Well-struck shots were rewarded with strong ball flights that hung in the air and the ball didn’t feel too soft off the clubface in comparison to other mid-priced urethane golf balls.

The only drawback this ball has compared to some of the best premium golf balls is the amount of spin on offer. Short pitch shots will grab but don’t check quite as much compared to Titleist’s Pro V1 or Pro V1x offerings. But it did offer greater levels of spin compared to the slightly less expensive Tour Soft model. Overall, it is a high-performing golf ball that is a great year-round golf ball that can help golfers looking to improve their performance without stretching to a more premium price. For that reason, the Titleist Tour Speed is one of the best mid-price golf balls on the market.

Read our full Titleist Tour Speed 2022 Golf Ball

Our Pick

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 1 (White)

Ideal for 80+mph swing speeds High penetrating ball flight Durable cover is very hard

The latest Srixon Distance model boasts a softer compression than the previous version. It is designed to deliver optimum distance via greater initial velocity and a higher launch angle for a penetrating ball flight. The dimple count is down significantly too (108 fewer), which Srixon says will reduce drag and increase lift for better performance in all wind conditions. The durable cover is engineered for greater cut-proof durability.

So, how did the Srixon Distance golf balls perform out on the course?

Our tester did see a good increase in distance and it also penetrated the air in windy conditions a little better than other models as well, resulting in more yardage. The trade off with this ball is the lack of significant feel when compared to more premium models, although we were pleased it did not feel like a rock, which has often been an issue with golf balls designed purely for distance.

Given these golf balls can come with a very low price, they really are a top choice for the golfer seeking more value.

Read our full Srixon Distance ball review

Best For Average Swing Speeds

Construction: Two-piece | Colors : 6 (White, Yellow, Red, Pink, Orange, Green)

Excellent all-round ball New hybrid cover boosts distance and durability without sacrificing feel Maintained distance with longer clubs. Superb control around the greens. Faster swingers won’t get the most out of the low-compression core Dimple design could be off putting at address.

Callaway’s low-compression Supersoft ball, aimed at those with average swing speeds seeking a soft feel, has undergone several improvements.

Principle among these is a new hybrid cover featuring what Callaway has christened a Paraloid Impact Modifier. The benefits are improved distance and durability without sacrificing feel and short-game control. Callaway’s famous HEX Aerodynamics cover pattern reduces drag and increases lift to help you launch the ball better. The Soft Compression Core then enhances energy transfer for more ball speed and a high-launch, low-spin combo in your longer clubs. In our testing we definitely felt this was the case and we also saw some receptiveness with approach shots, especially longer irons and hybrids.

Another feature of the ball that we were particularly impressed with was the black background on the Supersoft name that provided a great alignment tool. It is also available in six colours - white and yellow plus matte orange, green, pink and red.

Read our full Callaway Supersoft golf ball review

Best Value For Performance

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 3 (White, Yellow, Red)

The least expensive option from golf’s premier ball brand Soft sound and feel Good control for this type of ball Less driver distance at higher swing speeds

One of two Titleist models to make this guide on the best value golf balls, the TruFeel incarnation continues the evolution of the softest ball in the Titleist range.

A couple of key technological changes worth mentioning are the new TruFlex cover which is now thinner to provide softer feel and spin control. Additionally the new TruTouch core has been made larger, 1.6 inches, to ensure distance is also achieved.

As far as who the ball would suit, if you prefer a softer sound and feel then the Titleist TruFeel 2022 is the one to go for as it certainly won’t hurt your ears on and around the greens. If you generate too much spin, then the lower spinning nature of the TruFeel might help you gain some distance and straighten out some of your shots as well.

It is available in white, optic yellow and also a matte red design in October 2022. If you want to check out the rest of the Titleist ball range, have a read of our best Titleist golf balls guide.

Read our full Titleist TruFeel 2022 Golf Ball review

Performs Well In The Wind

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 3 (White, Yellow, Red)

Excellent feel off the putter face Superb short game spin control Faster swingers may see a drop off in driver distance

The TaylorMade Soft Response is one of two Response models (Tour Response is the other) sitting beneath the brand's premium TP5 models. Soft Response has been designed with moderate swing speeds in mind, offering all-round performance with a softer feel, courtesy of a soft but durable ionomer cover.

When we managed to get testing done on the ball, we thought the feel off the putter face was sublime and the performance with the wedges was excellent as well. Admittedly those players with faster swing speeds may lose some distance but if your driver head speed is around the 90mph mark, you may well find the long game performance is good.

Overall the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 is a product that promises plenty of performance. Whilst faster swingers may see a drop off in distance at the top end of the bag, slower swingers will still be able to benefit from the superb short game performance without seeing the same drop off. So if you want a quality golf ball from a well-respected brand, without breaking the bank, the Soft Response is definitely a model worth trying.

Read our full TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 Golf Ball review

Boost Your Distance

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 2 (White, Yellow)

Excellent low price for one of golf’s top ball brands Highly compressible core unlocks greater distance potential at any swing speed Cover will feel too firm around the green for some

Callaway has been using the Warbird name since the mid-1990s, and it has become synonymous with distance and speed in its ball range for some years too. This latest model uses a two-piece construction with an extra-large, high-energy core to promote distance with a high launch at different swing speeds.

The ionomer cover adds feel and control around the greens, with its HEX Aerodynamics design reducing drag to generate more speed, greater hang time and added distance. A great offering from one of golf’s top ball brands, making it undoubtedly one of the best value golf balls money can buy.

Read our full Callaway Warbird golf ball review

Best Around The Green

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 2 (White, Yellow)

This 12th generation model is Srixon’s longest Soft Feel ball to date Very thin cover improves greenside feel and spin. This ball will feel a little too soft off the face for some golfers

Srixon’s latest Soft Feel model has been engineered primarily to help slower-swinging golfers max out their distances while retaining excellent greenside feel. At its heart lies Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core, which is soft in the centre and firmer around its outer edges. This allows the ball to snap back into shape more quickly after impact for added speed.

It also helps reduce long-game sidespin, so those misdirected shots may not stray quite as far offline. The 338 Speed Dimple Pattern reduces drag and increases lift for better performance in the wind. There is also a slightly softer Ladies version, only available in White.

Read our full Srixon Soft Feel golf ball review

Suits A Wide Range Of Players

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 1 (White)

A good all-round ball for golfers of all swing speeds Designed for minimum driver spin to help eke out more distance Cover material may feel a little too firm to some golfers

The three-piece Vice Tour golf ball boasts a soft Energy Speed Core (ESC) to help boost ball speed, aided by a surlyn cover engineered to keep driver spin down. The cover may be tough and cut-resistant, but still offers good levels of greenside control and feel.

Vice are a fairly unknown brand especially when it comes to the UK so if you want more information on the current ball range, be sure to have a read of our guide on the best Vice golf balls .

Read our full Vice Tour golf ball review

Good Choice Of Colours And Finish

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 4 (White, Green, Orange, Pink)

Excellent for distance Nice firm feel Good value for money There are colour options and finishes to suit all tastes Low spin design reduces control around green

The Titleist Velocity 2022 golf ball celebrates its 10th birthday with the latest version continuing its claim to be the longest ball in the Titleist range.

With the 2022 design, Titleist made the core of the ball a little firmer which is to help generate more speed on shots, whilst the NaZ+ ionomer cover has also had a makeover. it has a new formula for enhanced feel and it also has a new octahedral pattern with 350 dimples for a high flight with a little more consistency.

Compared with the older Velocity, with the driver the ball did fly higher and carried 5 yards further whilst the performance with a seven-iron was very similar. The spin was very low which was great for distance but again, there is a tradeoff in terms of feel because there is less spin on approaches and less control on chips around the green. Therefore if you are a player who values these things, then we recommend looking elsewhere, but if you want as much distance as possible, the Velocity is definitely a model to consider.

Available in white or matte pink, green and orange.

Read our full Titleist Velocity 2022 Golf Ball Review

Soft Feeling Model

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 4 (white, yellow, orange, red)

Low-priced option from one of golf’s premium equipment brands Extremely soft feel off the face Choice of colours in the multipack won’t suit everyone. Limited spin control around the greens.

Honma may be at the super-premium end of the club market, but the new A1 ball is anything but premium-priced and represents an excellent value option.

It’s lighter and around 20% softer than Honma’s D1 ball thanks to a newly developed super-soft core. The brand says this reduces sidespin to help counter the dreaded slice - the club golfer's most common affliction.

On long-game shots, the ball felt ultra-soft off the clubface with the 368-dimple pattern contributing to a high and straight flight. In the short game it was slightly difficult to control but on the whole though, a lack of short game control is a sacrifice worth making for beginner golfers or those with a slow swing speed, as this ball has enough decent qualities to benefit them.

Available in white, yellow or orange plus a multicolour pack option including pink.

Read our full Honma A1 golf ball review

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 1 (white)

Excellent greenside feel Competitive distance Not great in the wind

TaylorMade says the V3 soft has been designed to offer an efficient blend of distance and feel, with particular emphasis on short game performance thanks to the Ionomer cover. Our testing did seem to agree with this, specifically, the feel on offer approaching and around the greens was excellent.

This nice impact sensation was further evident when hitting full shots. At such a price point, most would be forgiven for thinking it would feel like a brick, especially off the tee. Again, it proved us wrong. Thanks to the REACT Core, distance was also impressive compared to its direct competition.

One particular point to note though, it didn't work quite as well in the wind so it might be a ball best suited for inland courses, rather than links golf.

Read our full TaylorMade V3 Soft Ball Review

Improved Over Generations

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 2 (White, Yellow)

Surprisingly good short game control A particularly good performer in crosswinds Cover perhaps scuffs up a little quicker than some

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and is now into its tenth generation. Such longevity is testament to its rightly gained popularity. It has been the UK's best-selling two-piece golf ball for 11 years now.

It’s a great option for those who can’t justify premium prices but want as much all-round performance as a lower budget allows. It promises longer and more accurate driving distance, better iron control and improved greenside spin.

The latest AD333 features a new FastLayer Core that maximises speed and keeps spin low by being softer in the centre and then progressively firmer towards its edges.

Closer to the green, Srixon’s Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) increase friction at impact to maximise spin.

Read our full Srixon AD333 Ball review

Softest On The Market

Construction: Two-piece | Colours : 1 (White)

It's very soft Good value for money Decent control around green Not much sound at impact

The VelocitiCOR is the powerhouse behind the performance of the Duo Soft+ ball, which Wilson claims to be the softest and longest premium two-piece ball on the market. That is arguable depending on the player, but we loved the ball regardless.

As with most soft golf balls there is an upper limit on the speed that can take advantage of low compression balls so if your driver swing speed is under 90mph then this could be the ball for you.

Additionally we felt the cover was surprisingly responsive for a 2 piece ball and the control was surprisingly good on pitches and chips. The only real negative, and this will vary from player to player, is the softness of the ball can create very little sound, and this may put some players off who want more audible feedback.

Read our full Wilson Duo Soft+ golf ball review

Playable and User Friendly

Construction: Two-piece | Colours: 1 (White)

Good feel off the face on and around the greens Genuine long-game benefits for golfers with slower to average swing speeds Likely to roll out a little more than urethane-covered balls around the green

The final Srixon model ball in our value selection is the UltiSoft. It is the brand's lowest-compression and softest golf ball ever courtesy of an innovative new core. This delivers softer feel while still maximising energy transfer at impact for more long-game distance. The 324 Speed Dimple pattern reduces drag in flight for a penetrating trajectory.

Designed primarily with low to mid swing speed golfers in mind, but performs pretty well at faster swings speeds too.

Read our full Srixon UltiSoft golf ball review

Designed For Distance

Construction: Three-piece | Colors : 3 (White, Yellow, Red)

This ball launches and flies higher than most Ideal choice for mid to low swing speeds in warm conditions Excellent short game feel Better players may find it too soft

The best value golf balls should be cheap of course but that doesn't mean they skimp on performance.

A large, high-energy core, the unique 566-dimple cover and a soft-compression design hold the keys to the Mizuno RB566’s excellent distance credentials and prolonged ball flight. The core generates a straighter, more stable ball flight while the 566 micro-dimple design delays the rate of descent to eke out more yards.

In testing with driver, on course and on the range, we noticed a significant change in ball flight. The RB566 flew high and straight, with less right to left shape. It’s fair to say it straightened our tester's ball flight and gave him the confidence to swing more freely. Around the green, this ball comes off the face with a nice soft click and has a responsive feel. It grabbed quickly on mid-range pitches and full wedge shots but released more on shorter chips.

Available in white, yellow or orange and we should also mention the sister RB566V model which may help slower swingers launch the ball a little higher.

Read our full Mizuno RB566 golf ball review

Best Overall Value

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 2 (White, Yellow)

Very good spin control on iron shots and around the green One of the best-priced urethane-covered balls on the market Will spin too much for some players off the tee, especially into the wind

The appeal of Decathlon's Inesis Tour 900 ball is 1) a great price for a three-piece urethane-covered ball and 2) excellent spin control and performance on approach shots and chips.

When testing alongside the Titleist Pro V1 we found it produced some good numbers. Ball speed was just shy of the premium model although the spin was higher and launched lower. As a result it carried around 10 yards shorted however we expected this from a ball that is significantly cheaper. The ball has a slightly duller, darker finish than Titleist's Pro V1, for example, and features a handy alignment side stamp.

In essence, it offers mid-price performance at more of a budget price.

Read our fill Inesis Tour 900 ball review

Most Colour Choices

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 5 (White, Green, Yellow, Red, Orange)

Good value for money Decent control on the greens Vibrant colour options can improve visibility Cover may feel too firm to some on and around the greens

The Volvik Power Soft is an inexpensive ball available in a wide palette of colour options. Its oversized Power Core promises high ball speeds off the face for strong performance with the driver thanks to low spin and a mid-high launch. A super soft ionomer cover adds in a suitable degree of greenside control too.

We recently reviewed it and were pleasantly surprised with the performance on offer. It is a competitive ball for the money because it is durable, has good feel for a 2-piece ball and enough spin to enable you to control it on and around the greens. Plus of course you can get it in whole range of colours to brighten up your round as well as your scorecard.

Read our full Volvik Power Soft Ball review

How we test golf balls

When it comes to testing golf balls in general, as the video above shows, we use several members of the Golf Monthly team, who play at a variety of levels, to put golf balls to the test out on the golf course.

At Golf Monthly we are all regular golfers and therefore seek to be as honest and insightful as possible in reviews and buyers' guides, so that you can make an informed decision.

We think golf balls have to be tested over a number of rounds because that is how you can test for things like distance, feel, durability, spin and so on.

Additionally we should make very clear that no manufacturer can buy a good review because we tell it how it is.

What to consider when buying value golf balls

What factors should you consider when buying golf balls? We take a look here.

Durability - When it comes to value golf balls this is one of the most important factors. Occasionally cheaper models don't last as long because they cut up, or the cover isn't a high quality. Therefore they do not perform as well, for as long as other models. If you want durability to be a key factor, then check out balls that have firmer covers because they will be resistant to cuts and scrapes. Alternatively if feel is more important than durability, go for models with soft covers.

Long game or short game? – Linking with the above point, which aspect of the game is most important to you? Do you want to get as much distance as possible out of your golf ball or would you prefer a model that allows your short game to flourish thanks to improved feel?

For the former player, firmer and harder golf balls are better for distance, such as the Srixon Distance golf ball.

Or, if you put a real premium on feel then a model like the Honma A1 is the way to go. Whatever you value, there is a model for you. (Also read our best soft feel golf balls guide for more models designed for feel.

Color - No longer do your golf balls have to be white, instead they can be different colors like yellow, red, or even green.

Budget - In the value golf ball market there are still different levels and different price points so be aware of how much you want or are willing to spend.

Number of balls - Of course given how cheap some of the models are above, you can occasionally find deals on models that mean you can get 24 or sometimes even 36 golf balls for a cheap price. It is always worth checking this because we could always do with more golf balls in the bag right?

FAQ's

What is the best inexpensive golf ball?

Thankfully there are lots of brands that mae excellent inexpensive golf balls, from the well-known ones like Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade, to ones like Inesis, Volvik and Wilson. Importantly many of them have been designed to do different things - some are built for distance, some are designed to offer as much soft-feel as possible so be aware of what you want from a golf ball and find a model that matches that.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best value golf balls.