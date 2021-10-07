CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

School pride parade and rally to commence Friday

By Oct 7, 2021
Torrington Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON – The Torrington City Council convened for their first regular meeting of October Tuesday evening. The first action item of the meeting was a request by Torrington High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students Gabe Bartlett for a special event permit to host a homecoming parade on Friday. Bartlett hopes the parade and a pep rally to be held at City Park will help involve the community and promote a collaborative celebration with both the schools and the community.

