School pride parade and rally to commence Friday
TORRINGTON – The Torrington City Council convened for their first regular meeting of October Tuesday evening. The first action item of the meeting was a request by Torrington High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students Gabe Bartlett for a special event permit to host a homecoming parade on Friday. Bartlett hopes the parade and a pep rally to be held at City Park will help involve the community and promote a collaborative celebration with both the schools and the community.torringtontelegram.com
