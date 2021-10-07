CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Few Years After Little Girl Vanishes, A Hiker Finds A Possible Clue In The Woods

By Amelia Vazquez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"When I was young, like 13, a little girl in my town went missing. It was a huge deal. The whole town was shaken by the mystery. I don't know the details, only that they looked for her for months and never found any trace of her. Well, a few years later I was in the woods, not far from where I live. I was hiking out there just enjoying nature and I stumbled across a pink stuffed bear at the base of a tree. It was very worn and dirty, missing one eye and torn on one of the seams, and it had been shot through its stomach with six arrows. I reached down and picked up the bear and when I stood back up I noticed that there was a picture hanging on the tree of that little girl."

Mitchellrepublic.com

In 1996, a Grand Forks teen vanished without a trace. 25 years later, her family still hopes for clues

GRAND FORKS -- When Mike Nikle didn't hear from his daughter the night of Oct. 3, 1996, he knew immediately that something was wrong. Nineteen-year-old Kristi Nikle was well-known and well-liked around town -- the bubbly, sociable 19-year-old had lots of friends, and frequently wandered from place to place downtown on her own. She had a developmental disability, and her family said she had the mental abilities of a 10-year-old, but she was also known for being very street smart, capable and independent, and it wasn't uncommon for her family to go a few days without seeing her.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com

Deputies find missing 11-year-old girl

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing girl who was last seen Sunday evening around 5:30. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Tessie Anne Willis had been last seen on Clemson Avenue wearing a long sleeve grey shirt. She is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Covid-hit bar owner, 47, reveals how intensive care doctors told his wife he was going to die as they spent 17 minutes bringing him back to life from cardiac arrest

A bar owner who survived a string of health scares after his bout of Covid has revealed intensive care doctors warned his wife he was going to die. Andrew Mikhail, 47, was in cardiac arrest for almost 20 minutes while doctors and nurses in the intensive care ward of Wigan Hospital battled to save his life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Llanelli: Family mourns ‘perfect baby girl’ Eva Maria after crash death

Parents have paid tribute to their "perfect baby girl, a gift from God", after she was killed in a car crash. Six-month-old Eva Maria Nichifor died after the two-car collision in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Friday. In a statement, her parents Florin and Carmen said they were "distraught by our loss",...
BBC

Czech police find eight-year-old German girl after border search

Two days after an eight-year-old German girl called Julia disappeared on a mountain hike with her family, Czech police have found her, reportedly some distance away. Hundreds of Czech and German police along with forest rangers took part in the search in the border area around Mt Cerchov, or Schwarzkopf in German.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NWI.com

Region search dog finds missing 74-year-old in woods, officials say

PORTER — A Region police dog and search team found a 74-year-old woman who had gone missing for several hours in a wooded area Friday morning. The Porter County Fire Department chief's search dog Jakob and the Porter County Search and Rescue Team responded at 10:38 p.m. Thursday after a silver alert was made, according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, Chesterton spokesman.
PORTER, IN
Shreveport Magazine

“Our beautiful little girl”: 11-year-old girl dies after being accidentally shot by 15-year-old brother

An accident has changed the lives of a family forever after their 11-year-old girl was fatally shot on Tuesday night. On Sept. 28, officers responded to an apartment in the 5100 block of Curry Court after a 911 call reported a victim being shot. When officers arrived at around 10 pm, they found the 11-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The young girl was soon rushed to the hospital but succumbed to life-threatening injuries and was eventually pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY

