A Few Years After Little Girl Vanishes, A Hiker Finds A Possible Clue In The Woods

"When I was young, like 13, a little girl in my town went missing. It was a huge deal. The whole town was shaken by the mystery. I don't know the details, only that they looked for her for months and never found any trace of her. Well, a few years later I was in the woods, not far from where I live. I was hiking out there just enjoying nature and I stumbled across a pink stuffed bear at the base of a tree. It was very worn and dirty, missing one eye and torn on one of the seams, and it had been shot through its stomach with six arrows. I reached down and picked up the bear and when I stood back up I noticed that there was a picture hanging on the tree of that little girl."