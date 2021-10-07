CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djibril Diop Mambéty’s Scene Descriptions

By Cheswayo Mphanza
Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Cheswayo Mphanza was the winner of the 2020 Boston Review Annual Poetry Contest. We wanted freedom, but we got democracy. Scene 1: ESTABLISHING SHOT. The scene must be like a Russian dreaming. Andrei Tarkovsky's mistrust of linearity matched with Mikhail Kalatozov’s anxiety of the frame. The camera’s demand of austerity. Small incisions of light. A black blank screen. Ominous wails and chatter of Africans rising in the unknown background.

