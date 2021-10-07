Free Dice Drawing & RPGs at Meriam
Stop by the Second Floor before October 15th to browse our display of Meriam Library's collection of Roleplaying Game Books!. If you aren't familiar with them, the popularity of RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons have been on rise lately -- particularly with the ease of online communications and software specially made to help you game with your friends wherever you each individually might be. With one person directing the flow and pace of the narrative, other players act as characters within the story. Their actions -- and the roll of a few dice -- determine how the story unfolds.library.csuchico.edu
