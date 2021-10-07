CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loungefly Releases New Collections for 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion brand Loungefly is known for releasing exclusive collections that often sell out in minutes. Since 2017, the company has grown into a fan favorite, offering pieces such as bookbags, wallets, and apparel featuring iconic films and characters. This year the company has released new pieces, such as Disney and Halloween collections. Liz DeSilva, vice president of creative at Loungefly, joined Cheddar News to talk about the growth of the company.

Tom Daley reveals whether he'd release a knitwear collection

Tom Daley hasn't ruled out releasing his own knitwear collection. The 27-year-old Olympic diver - who won his first-ever gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer - went viral when he was spotted knitting in the stands at the games in Japan and continues to show off his creations on his Made With Love By Tom Daley Instagram page.
Represent Winter Blanks Collection: Release Information

While you're packing down your summer wardrobe and rethinking your seasonal palettes, Represent's Blanks collection is back and re-toned for the winter. Now that September is behind us, there's no point keeping a grip on those final days of summer. Though the season came and went with only a handful of sunny days littered amongst it (yes, London, I am looking at you), fall has kicked off to a humble start with blue skies and crisp autumnal air.
Disney and PORTER CLASSIC to Release "Mickey Mouse" Seamstress Collection

Disney and PORTER CLASSIC have revealed a limited-edition capsule featuring retro-style Mickey Mouse illustrations. The unisex collection features a graphic of Mickey Mouse happily sewing a jacket as its core motif, paying homage to the iconic character as well as PORTER CLASSIC’s dedication to quality craftsmanship. Indigo blue tops display Hawaiian-style graphics embroidered onto a range of silhouettes including Aloha shirts, padded knot-button jackets, long-sleeve shirts and elongated mandarin-collar shirts. A series of black tops utilize the same silhouettes with exposed hand-stitched detailing, and pre-washed pinstripe jeans and overalls complete the collaborative capsule.
BTS Release Special-Edition Logo Collectible for Korean ‘Hangul Day’

BTS is celebrating “Hangul Day” with a collectible alphabet-inspired edition of their iconic logo statue. Released in collaboration with merch brand, Sideshow, the Premium BTS Logo: Hangeul Edition pays homage to Hangul Day (or Hangeul Day) in South Korea, a.k.a. the Korean Alphabet Day. Celebrated every October 9, Hangul Day commemorates the invention and proclamation of Hangul, the alphabet of the Korean language, and has been designated as a national holiday since 1970. This is the 575th anniversary of Hangul, which was made the official writing system of Korea in 1446. Sideshow Buy: BTS Logo Statue: Hangul Edition at $55 The new BTS collaboration introduces a Hangul...
Lil Wayne To Release “Tha Carter Collection” Vinyl Box Set

We now know why Lil Wayne randomly released an old single called “Ya Dig” this past week! It was promotion for his upcoming Tha Carter Collection box set. Tunechi is getting ready to release a 7″ vinyl boxed set, which will feature 19 of his biggest hits from his Tha Carter album series plus Tha Carter III era record, “Ya Dig“.
Levi's RED Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: Release Date, Buy

Editor's Notes: Though it only returned in 2020, Levi's experimental RED line has made quite a splash in a short time. It enjoyed a massive Japanese launch but it'll soon be taking over America by way of an extended Fall/Winter 2021 release. Though RED has been available domestically since its...
MAAP unveils new Alt_Road collection

MAAP has released a new clothing collection that is all about exploration and sustainability. The Australian apparel brand has revealed its Alt_Road gravel clothing range, designed from materials that are kinder to the environment, making for tougher garments when you need to go the distance on gravel. The Alt_Road range...
Release Info for Salehe Bembury's New Balance 574 Yurt and Apparel "Universal Communication" Collection

Following up on his “Water Be the Guide” 2002R that dropped in June, Salehe Bembury is broadening his collaborative horizons this spooky season with more collaborations with New Balance. The multi-faceted designer has applied his own creative touch to the New Balance 574 Yurt and and whipped up a whole range of new apparel products inspired by the great outdoors and trail running.
HOMEWORK.WFH SS22 Collection Release Information.

Whether or not we're living in The Matrix is up for debate, but HOMEWORK.WFH Spring/Summer 2022 collection has no doubts – it's living life, digitally. During the peak of lockdown, there were moments when life felt like it was regressing (or progressing, if you will) into an all-digital state. Zoom and Teams were the foundations of meetings and weekly family quizzes, Only Fans boomed, Netflix's Tiger King was the pinnacle of culture, and Call of Duty: Warzone replaced actual physical activity.
Diageo’s 2021 Scotch Whisky Special Release Collection Comes To Market

Diageo’s 2021 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection is upon us. This yearly collection of unique offerings from the spirits giant is drawn from the aging warehouses amongst the various distilleries owned by them. It is always interesting to see what is brought forth in this mix, and this year looks to continue the trend.
Maison Kitsuné Releases Versatile SS22 Collection

For the Spring/Summer 2022 season, Maison Kitsuné has released a new collection suited for a vibrant city or a serene outdoor retreat. Titled “Maison Kitsuné Camp,” the new collection offers a contemporary and ageless approach towards men’s and women’s ready-to-wear garments. Maison Kitsuné creative director Marcus Clayton furthers the brand’s...
Meet Poliform New 2022 Collection

Poliform presents the new 2022 collection. Systems, furnishings, and accessories that stand out for their essential quality and elegance: a style that becomes a lifestyle, growing out of the product into the very experience of living.
Women’s fashion retailer BlackMilk set to release new Zelda-themed collection

Online store BlackMilk has recently announced “a new adventure” in teaming up with Nintendo to create a Legend of Zelda-themed set of outfits. One can really never have too many Zelda–based articles of clothing, after all. According to its website, everything goes on sale on October 12, with additional previews...
Collection

The latest fashion news, beauty coverage, celebrity style, fashion week updates, culture reviews, and videos on Vogue.com.
Evil Stepsisters and Stained Glass Belle Star in Loungefly’s November Collections

Loungefly revealed November’s entries in two of their ongoing monthly series of accessories, the Disney Castle Collection and the Disney Villains Scene Collection. Beauty and the Beast’s Belle will be representing the Castle Collection with the Disney Villains Scene Collection will focus on Cinderella’s Evil Stepmother and Stepsisters. Let’s take a look…
TSM FTX releases NFT collection and here’s how to get one

Global esports organization TSM FTX has released a brand-new NFT (Non-fungible token) collection designed by Aurory. TSM FTX have just recently partnered, bringing the cryptocurrency space to esports in a meaningful way. Continuing to trailblaze, the esports organization has just announced a new NFT collection, another feat that no major...
DC Comics set to release its first official NFT collection

American comic book company DC Comics is the latest to join the NFT frenzy, announcing on Sept. 29 that it would partner with Palm NFT Studio to release its first set of non-fungible tokens. The NFTs will be released on October 5 as appreciation to those who registered for the...
