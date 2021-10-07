Loungefly Releases New Collections for 2021
Fashion brand Loungefly is known for releasing exclusive collections that often sell out in minutes. Since 2017, the company has grown into a fan favorite, offering pieces such as bookbags, wallets, and apparel featuring iconic films and characters. This year the company has released new pieces, such as Disney and Halloween collections. Liz DeSilva, vice president of creative at Loungefly, joined Cheddar News to talk about the growth of the company.cheddar.com
