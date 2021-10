The 52nd World Series of Poker kicked off today at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Lára from PokerNews was there to introduce the series as the first of the players arrived for day 1. The infamous queues began to form from early morning, with the addition of a procedure in place to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Vaccination is mandatory to attend the event this year. PokerNews will be providing content both on the PokerNews website and across our social media platforms, linked below. For further information, visit PokerNews.com. WSOP coverage is powered by ClubGG.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO