Consumer golf show bunkered LIVE is coming to England for the first time in 2022, with Birmingham’s NEC due to the host the three-day show from February 18-20. Formerly known as the Scottish Golf Show, which first launched in 2006, the event has been rebranded bunkered LIVE following its move into England, with a second event scheduled to take place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 18-20.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO