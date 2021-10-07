The GOP’s Captain of Bigotry
I don’t want to hear it. Every time a North Carolina politician utters something offensive or passes an egregious law, a chorus of progressives insist, #WeAreNotThis. While noble, the contention that North Carolina is better than its politicians also represents a bit of a cop out–and a bit of denial. As long as we keep electing people who stand for reaction and intolerance, we will have something to answer for in the eyes of marginalized Tar Heels.www.politicsnc.com
