CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The GOP’s Captain of Bigotry

By Alexander H. Jones
politicsnc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t want to hear it. Every time a North Carolina politician utters something offensive or passes an egregious law, a chorus of progressives insist, #WeAreNotThis. While noble, the contention that North Carolina is better than its politicians also represents a bit of a cop out–and a bit of denial. As long as we keep electing people who stand for reaction and intolerance, we will have something to answer for in the eyes of marginalized Tar Heels.

www.politicsnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Pitts: Republicans ‘Make Bigotry Great Again’

You might think it was a crime, but last week, a grand jury did not. The reference is to the case of one Jared Lafer. He is a white man in his 20s who, in September of last year, was driving in Johnson City, Tenn., when he came upon a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters in a crosswalk.
POLITICS
Daily Reflector

Editorial: N.C. GOP's redistricting process a sham

It’s hard to pinpoint the most maddening thing about the rushed, convoluted and opaque redistricting process that North Carolina Republican legislative leaders have been running in recent weeks, but there are several leading contenders. First has been the disregard for the pandemic. When so much of modern life has moved...
POLITICS
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: GOP’s abortion law blunder

If the 2022 election is a referendum on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, then his re-election appears vulnerable to a credible Republican challenger. In his announcement for governor, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller summarized the case against the incumbent. Heller blamed Sisolak for putting Nevada “at the top of every bad list in America, including for unemployment rates, crime rates, graduation rates and suicide rates.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Heaven Help Us#Bigot#Tar Heels#French#Ncgop
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy