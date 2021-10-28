Best Black Friday Sonos deals: Get great home audio at a discount

If you’ve used a Sonos speaker before, you know how great they are. Not only are Sonos speakers well-designed, but they also sound awesome , plus they’re available for all kinds of listening situations. Just want multi-room audio? Or perhaps you’re looking for a soundbar? Or speakers you can take around the house? Sonos has you covered in all of those situations.

Black Friday, this year, falls on November 26 — so it will be a while before we actually get Black Friday deals. As the event approaches, however, we’re expecting a range of deals from all kinds of retailers, including the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

There are plenty of things to think about before you buy a new speaker. Notably, you’ll want to think about where you want to put the speaker and how you want to use it. Sonos offers speakers for all kinds of different settings, so whether you’re looking for a soundbar, standalone speaker, portable speaker, or anything else, there should be something for you. You’ll also want to think about budget, as the company offers some speakers at different price points for the same setting. For example, the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc are both soundbars, but at pretty different price points.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer and closer to Black Friday. And, in case you can’t wait until Black Friday, we’ll ensure that the best deals are listed below.

Looking for something else? Check out our guides on the best Black Friday TV deals , Apple deals , and gaming deals . And, check out our full Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage .

When is Black Friday?

Blak Friday will take place on November 26 this year, with Cyber Monday set to take place a few days late, on Monday, November 29. We don’t expect to start getting deals until a week or two before Black Friday.

How to get the best Black Friday Sonos deals

It can be a little scary to buy new speakers for your home — but when you’re buying from a well-known and reputable brand, the process is a little easier. We’ll only be including deals below that we actually think are high-quality.

If you see a solid deal on a Sonos speaker on Black Friday, it’s worth simply checking other retailers for the same product, and then buying.

Where are the best Black Friday Sonos deals

Sonos speakers will likely get steep discounts from a range of retailers, and we might even get discounts on Sonos’ own website .

Frankly, it can be difficult to tell exactly where the best deals will be. Generally speaking, the deals will likely be similar or the same across all retailers. If you find a great deal from a retailer like Amazon, it’ll likely be the same from Best Buy , Walmart , and so on.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the different retailers to find only the best deals.

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a Sonos speaker?

Yes. If you’re in the market for new speakers and can wait until Black Friday, it’s worth waiting until Black Friday. It’s entirely possible that the speaker you’re looking for won’t be discounted at all — but if it is, you won’t want to miss out on the deals.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday Sonos deals

The deals are likely to be similar across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That doesn’t mean that you should wait until Cyber Monday to buy though. If you see a great deal for a Sonos speaker on Black Friday, then we recommend pulling the trigger. It’s entirely possible that the deal will be gone altogether by Cyber Monday, and you will have missed out.

Last year’s Black Friday Sonos deals

In 2020, we saw a number of excellent Sonos deals. Deals ranged from discounts on the Sonos Beam soundbar , which was available at $100 off its normal price, to the 5.1 Surround Set, which included the Sonos Beam, a subwoofer, and two Sonos One SL speakers for surround sound. The company also offered discounts on speakers like the Sonos One.

Best Sonos deals right now

Can’t wait until Black Friday but want to take advantage of some great Sonos deals? Here are the best Sonos deals going right now.







Price: $554.99

Buy Now

The post Best Black Friday Sonos deals: Get great home audio at a discount appeared first on BGR .