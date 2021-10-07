CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer Fane Welcomes 3 Associate Attorneys

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce the addition of three associate attorneys. Heather Hughes (Kansas City office) and Jordan Reimschisel (St. Louis office) join the Corporate and Business Transactions Group, while Emily Reed will be part of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group in Kansas City. Returning to Spencer Fane, Hughes and Reed previously participated in the summer associate program and Reimschisel served as a law clerk.

