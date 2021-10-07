CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Asian Centennial at William & Mary: Pu Kao Chen '23

College of William and Mary
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1921, Pu Kao (P. K.) Chen, a Chinese international student from Tsing Hua College in “Peking” (Beijing), boarded the steamship China to come study at William & Mary. In doing so, he became the first Asian student, and the first student of color on record to attend W&M. This...

libraries.wm.edu

