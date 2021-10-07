CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Briefing: Chris Taylor walk-off HR sends Dodgers into next round; oil rig operator insists company responded immediately to OC leak; vaccine mandate for large outdoor events takes effect tonight

By Jared Gilkerson, Alex Baker
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Keep a sweater or light jacket handy today because temperatures inland will cool down another five to 10 degrees from yesterday's highs. Drizzle and even a light shower are possible in spots but for most of SoCal, it'll be cloudy...

spectrumnews1.com

Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Taylor Hits Walk-Off HR, Dodgers Deck Cards 3-1 in WC Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) The 106-win Dodgers advanced to...
MLB
The Oregonian

Chris Taylor’s walk-off homer sends L.A. Dodgers past St. Louis Cardinals, into NLDS

A pitching duel will take center stage when Max Scherzer and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game. The winner of tonight’s showdown will stay alive in the postseason and earn themselves a trip to the NLDS for a matchup against the San Francisco Giants. This National League Wild Card game gets underway on Wednesday, October 6, at 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium with live TV on TBS.
MLB
foxla.com

Dodgers' repeat bid stays alive after Chris Taylor's walk-off homer vs. Cards

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers' bid for a repeat World Series run stays alive after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a single-elimination showdown Wednesday night. The Cards drew first blood in the NL Wild Card game after Tommy Edman scored on a wild pitch from Dodgers'...
MLB
CBS LA

Grit Powers San Francisco Giants To NLDS Game 3 Win; Mother Nature Was Wearing Orange And Black

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — It’s something computer analytics can’t measure nor money can buy. It’s called grit and it’s what powered the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory in a pivotal Game 3 of their historic National League Divisional Series showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On paper with the best-of-5 series tied at 1-1, it appeared everything pointed to a Dodger win Monday night. The nearly unbeatable Max Scherzer — one of baseball’s highest-paid pitchers at $34.5 million a season — was on the mound. Los Angeles had won 16 straight home games to end the regular season and...
MLB
Alex Reyes
Cody Bellinger
Chicago Tribune

Column: An epic win extends the Chicago White Sox season as playoff baseball returns to the South Side for the 1st time in 13 years

Chicago White Sox fans filed into the ballpark early on a warm fall Sunday night, some heading to the sports bars to watch the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears win over the Las Vegas Raiders and others just to soak in the atmosphere. Playoff baseball had returned to the South Side for the first time since 2008, and a packed house of 40,288 black-clad fans was there to greet the Sox. What ...
MLB
CBS Chicago

MLB Playoffs: White Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 Postponed Until Tuesday Amid Storm Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros has been postponed until Tuesday, as storms are expected across the Chicago area most of Monday afternoon and evening. The game had been scheduled for 2:37 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but will now start at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday instead. Carlos Rodon, who was scheduled to start for the White Sox on Monday, will start Tuesday’s game. All tickets and parking passes for Monday’s game will automatically transfer to Tuesday. Today’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the #WhiteSox and Houston Astros has been...
MLB
CBS Boston

Who Do You Want Red Sox To Play In ALCS: White Sox Or Astros?

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox will play baseball deep into October, with their walk-off clincher over the Rays on Monday night securing a spot in the ALCS. It’s where we thought the team might be in April, May and June, then felt a little less confident about in July, and then gave them no shot at as they stumbled through August and September. Yet here they are after a raucous Wild Card win over the Yankees and an exhilarating ALDS victory over the 100-win Rays. Boston’s performance in the postseason, outside of a 5-0 Game...
MLB
spectrumnews1.com

Dodgers defeat Giants to even series 2-2

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 to even their best-of-five series at two games a piece. Game 5 is Thursday in San Francisco at 6:07 p.m. with the winner facing the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Updates on this story to come.
MLB

Comments / 0

