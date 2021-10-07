Morning Briefing: Chris Taylor walk-off HR sends Dodgers into next round; oil rig operator insists company responded immediately to OC leak; vaccine mandate for large outdoor events takes effect tonight

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox will play baseball deep into October, with their walk-off clincher over the Rays on Monday night securing a spot in the ALCS. It’s where we thought the team might be in April, May and June, then felt a little less confident about in July, and then gave them no shot at as they stumbled through August and September. Yet here they are after a raucous Wild Card win over the Yankees and an exhilarating ALDS victory over the 100-win Rays. Boston’s performance in the postseason, outside of a 5-0 Game...

