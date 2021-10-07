CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Will Feature a Female Pinhead

By ScreenCrush Staff
 5 days ago
The future (of Pinhead) is female. There is a new reboot of the Hellraiser franchise coming soon to the Hulu streaming service. The film will be directed by David Bruckner, whose previous work includes The Signal, V/H/S, and the recent horror hit The Night House. While it’s based on the same Clive Barker novella that inspired the entire ten-film Hellraiser saga, this one comes from a story by Blade and The Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer.

