The ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Will Feature a Female Pinhead

The term “spin-off” can carry a negative connotation. When you hear it, you may think of cash-grab projects designed by Hollywood executives for the sole purpose of squeezing out as much money as possible from a well-known brand. “The Wonder Years” reboot straddles the line between a spin-off of the 1988 series and something entirely new. The most noticeable difference between the two coming-of-age dramatic comedies is that while the original focused on Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage, “The Princess Bride”) as he grew up in a white, suburban town in 1968, the reboot focuses on Dean Williams (Elisha Williams, “Danger Force”) and his middle-class African-American family in the same time period.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO