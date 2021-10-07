Kim Jae Hwan x Sandeul begin a busking tour for the '2021 Asia Song Festival'
Singer Kim Jae Hwan performed a special song for his fans at Bulguksa Station. On October 6, the official YouTube channel of Asia Song Festival released the first video for the '2021 ASF Gyeongju Busking' content, where Kim Jae Hwan and B1A4's Sandeul met at Bulguksa Station in Gyeongju. Here, Kim Jae Hwan told Sandeul, "These days, I am working on composing music while preparing for my album [release]." While there initially was an awkward atmosphere between the two, Kim Jae Hwan soon broke the awkwardness by sending Sandeul a finger heart and officially introducing the '2021 ASF Gyeongju Busking' content to viewers.www.allkpop.com
