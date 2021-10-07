Kim Jae Hwan x Sandeul begin a busking tour for the '2021 Asia Song Festival'

Ha Suk Jin, Go Won Hee, and Lim Hyun Joo have been officially cast in the upcoming drama 'Jobless Three Meals'. Based on the drama of the same name, 'Jobless Three Meals' follows the unemployed Kim Jae Ho as he struggles to find 3 meals after a breakup. Ha Suk Jin is set to play Kim Jae Ho, who's been out of a job for 2 years after studying for the civil service exams for 5 years but still always eats 3 meals a day due to his mother's advice. Due to his struggles, he eventually decides to break up with his girlfriend, who was recently employed.

