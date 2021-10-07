CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kim Jae Hwan x Sandeul begin a busking tour for the '2021 Asia Song Festival'

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Kim Jae Hwan performed a special song for his fans at Bulguksa Station. On October 6, the official YouTube channel of Asia Song Festival released the first video for the '2021 ASF Gyeongju Busking' content, where Kim Jae Hwan and B1A4's Sandeul met at Bulguksa Station in Gyeongju. Here, Kim Jae Hwan told Sandeul, "These days, I am working on composing music while preparing for my album [release]." While there initially was an awkward atmosphere between the two, Kim Jae Hwan soon broke the awkwardness by sending Sandeul a finger heart and officially introducing the '2021 ASF Gyeongju Busking' content to viewers.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Check out performances from the '2021 Asia Song Festival'!

'2021 Asia Song Festival' has successfully concluded in the city of Gyeongju. While the entire festival was held from October 5 through October 9, the main concert event took place on October 9 at 7 PM KST and was streamed online through the 'Asia Song Festival' website, their official YouTube channel, SBS's YouTube channel 'THE K-POP', and Naver's V Live.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yoo Jae Suk x Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo transform into the AKMU siblings & sing a cover of 'NAKKA (with IU)' in preview for MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo'

Yoo Jae Suk and Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo hinted at their transformation into the AKMU siblings. On the upcoming October 2nd broadcast of MBC's variety show 'Hangout With Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Jun Ha, HaHa, Shin Bong Sun, and Lee Mi Joo will be revealing a surprise performance of AKMU's track "NAKKA (with IU)". In the released preview video, Yoo Jae Suk was seen dressed up as Chanhyuk, and Lee Mi Joo was seen dressed up as Suhyun from the sibling artist duo group AKMU.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandeul
allkpop.com

Korean music that is perfect for your "City Pop" playlist

TWICE - Say Something. Now, these songs are PERFECT songs to listen to, especially with this autumn weather. As the weather cools down, it's the perfect jam to listen to on a night drive with all your windows down. Which city-pop song is your favorite? Is there a song that didn't make the list? Let us know in the comments below!
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Japanese singer ØMI drops stunning MV teaser for 'You' produced by BTS' SUGA

Japanese singer ØMI has dropped his stunning music video teaser for "You" produced by BTS' SUGA. In the MV teaser, ØMI of EXILE TRIBE lays in a bed by the beach as birds sing. "You" is a track on his upcoming single 'ANSWER...SHINE' alongside "Starlight", and it's been gathering attention after netizens found out SUGA was producing the song.
CELEBRITIES
dramabeans.com

KBS romance drama casts Kim Jae-wook and Krystal as leads

Romance unfolds between a hagwon boss and his secretary in upcoming KBS drama, Crazy Love. Recently, it was announced that Kim Jae-wook (Voice 4) and Krystal (Police University) will be featuring as the main characters. Kim Jae-wook plays the prickly boss, Noh Go-jin, with an interesting back story. He’s only...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jae#Asia Song Festival#Gyeongju Busking
allkpop.com

The hit songs of 2021 by female idols chosen by Korean netizens

Every year, there are various hit songs that become the signature of that year. Many of these songs are released by popular K-pop idol groups and singers as they remain in history as the popular songs of the year they were released in. Recently, one netizen gathered up the songs...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Kim Min Jae Drives Everyone At Park Gyu Young’s Art Gallery Crazy In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

Kim Min Jae will be shaking up the Cheongsong Art Gallery on the next episode of “Dali and Cocky Prince”!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new KBS romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

ITZY to begin promoting B-side track 'Swipe'

ITZY are beginning to promote their B-side track "Swipe". According to reports on October 13, ITZY will start off promoting "Swipe" from their first full-length album 'Crazy in Love' on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' on October 14. "LOCO", the title song of 'Crazy in Love', previously ranked 10th on the Billboard...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

Epik High announces their upcoming concert 'Epik High Is Here' with official poster

Epik High raised anticipation for their upcoming concert 'Epik High Is Here' by unveiling the official poster. On October 12, Epik High's agency OURS Co. stated, "Epik High (Tablo, Mithra Jin, Tukutz) will be holding their solo concert 'Epik High Is Here' this coming December." In the concert poster, the Epik High members are sitting side by side as if they are getting ready for a family photo, with a banner behind them that reads "Congratulations, 2021 Epik High Concert Opening". News of Epik High's upcoming concert gathered excitement as this is the group's first offline concert in two years.
HIGH SCHOOL
allkpop.com

Super Junior's Donghae drops MV teaser for 'California Love' feat. NCT's Jeno

Super Junior's Donghae has dropped his music video teaser for "California Love" featuring NCT's Jeno. In the MV teaser, a pink-haired Donghae sings in a bar and dances under the snow. "California Love" is the Super Junior's upcoming solo single dropping on October 13 KST. Check out Donghae's "California Love"...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Ha Suk Jin, Go Won Hee & Lim Hyun Joo officially cast in upcoming drama 'Jobless Three Meals'

Ha Suk Jin, Go Won Hee, and Lim Hyun Joo have been officially cast in the upcoming drama 'Jobless Three Meals'. Based on the drama of the same name, 'Jobless Three Meals' follows the unemployed Kim Jae Ho as he struggles to find 3 meals after a breakup. Ha Suk Jin is set to play Kim Jae Ho, who's been out of a job for 2 years after studying for the civil service exams for 5 years but still always eats 3 meals a day due to his mother's advice. Due to his struggles, he eventually decides to break up with his girlfriend, who was recently employed.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Park Gyu Young And Kim Min Jae Share A Romantic Moment In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

New stills have been released ahead of the next episode of “Dali and Cocky Prince”!. The romantic comedy stars Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

GOT7's Youngjae reveals 'Vibin' choreography video

GOT7's Youngjae has dropped his choreography video for "Vibin". In the choreography video, Youngjae goes over the moves for his latest solo single. "Vibin" is the title song of his first mini album 'COLORS from Ars', and the lyrics are about spending a chill time with someone special in your life.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk releases the second Dialogue teaser image for 'Ctrl+V'

In just a week, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be releasing his mini-album 'Ctrl+V.'. Lee Jin Hyuk has been diligently preparing for his comeback as he has been releasing various teaser content. On October 14 at midnight KST, he released the second dialogue teaser image for 'Ctrl+V.'. In this teaser,...
WORLD
allkpop.com

TXT unveils rockin’ pastel concept photos of Soobin and Yeonjun for ‘Chaotic Wonderland’

TXT has now unveiled their next set of individual concept photos of Soobin and Yeonjun for their Japanese EP, ‘Chaotic Wonderland.‘. The photos feature the two of them in a room with soft colors dyed in a rosy pink light. The two of them are featured with instruments with Soobin next to a drum-set and Yeonjun with a guitar giving the photos a soft, fresh rock vibe.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Aespa takes their first music show win for "Savage" on MBC's 'Show Champion'

Last week, aespa released their 1st mini-album, 'Savage,' and made a grand comeback. The album included six tracks such as "Aenergy," "Savage," "I'll Make You Cry," "YEPPY YEPPY," "ICONIC," and "Lucid Dream" with the rookie girl group performing the title track "Savage" for their promotion. On October 13, MBC's 'Show...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy