CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Morello Used to ‘Disavow’ Jimi Hendrix Because of Racist Comparisons

By Philip Trapp
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is known to rock fans as an active seeker of truth and justice — on top of the renown for his expressive guitar showmanship, of course. It all goes hand-in-hand for the 57-year-old Rage Against the Machine guitarist, who drops his new solo album The Atlas Underground Fire this month.

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Tom Morello Defends His Friendship with Ted Nugent

The friendship between liberal activist Tom Morello and conservative whacko Ted Nugent is unlikely, but the Rage Against the Machine guitarist explained earlier this year that the two are pals who regularly exchange birthday pleasantries and have a lot more in common than you’d think. Morello has now doubled down...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Tom Morello: ‘We came within a baby’s breath of a fascist coup in the US’

Has made more than 20 albums, as a founding member of Rage Against the Machine – the political rap-rock band who have sold 16m records, and whose 1992 track Killing in the Name has become a perennial protest anthem – and of the bands Audioslave and Prophets of Rage. He also plays solo under the name the Nightwatchman, and has toured with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. His unique approach to the guitar, which he has self-deprecatingly described as “making R2-D2 noises”, has led to him regularly being voted as one of the greatest guitar players of all time. His latest album, The Atlas Underground Fire (released on 15 October), features a series of collaborations recorded in lockdown – with Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Damian Marley and Bring Me the Horizon, among others. He is a celebrated “nonsectarian socialist” political activist, famed for performing at demonstrations – he played at Occupy events across the US and Europe – and a co-founder of the nonprofit “social justice” organisation Axis of Justice.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Jimi Hendrix
929thelake.com

Tom Morello Says the Problem With the Rock Hall Is ‘Procedural’

Has voiced his thoughts regarding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, stating that the institution’s problems are largely “procedural.”. “The reason why they let me in the room is because I complained so much about how horrible the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was,” Morello explained during an appearance on the Tuna on Toast podcast, noting that he’s become actively involved with the Hall in recent years. “To their credit, they let me in to have a voice at that table.” While Morello said he’s “advocated for a number of bands that have gotten in that might not have otherwise had that voice,” he remains frustrated that many worthy acts continue to be left out.
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

How Kanye West Inspired Tom Morello to Record His New Solo Album

At the beginning of 2020, thought he was going to spend the the bulk of the year rocking arenas, stadiums, and festivals with Rage Against The Machine on their long-awaited reunion tour. It was slated to kick off March 26th in El Paso, Texas, just days after the pandemic shut down the global concert industry.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Tom Morello Recorded Solo Album Guitar Parts on His Phone

Revealed he’d recorded almost all the guitar parts for his upcoming solo album on his phone, after reading comments by Kanye West. The Rage Against the Machine icon found himself without inspiration or motivation during COVID lockdown, stifled because he didn’t know how to operate his home studio. Discovering the quotes from West led him to create The Atlas Underground Fire, a record that features collaborations with musicians from many genres – including a cover of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The LP arrives on Oct. 15.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Black People#Nme#M Kenyan#Republican#Nra
wirx.com

Rage Against the Machine has “no plans” regarding new music, Tom Morello says

Maybe don’t hold your breath for new Rage Against the Machine music. remains noncommittal about the prospect of the rap-metal titans’ reunion tour possibly leading to fresh material. “There are no plans beyond starting rehearsals in January,” Morello says. Rage’s tour, which will mark the first time the “Killing in...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jimi Hendrix Experience Paris 67 gets RSD Black Friday release

“Official Bootleg” label, Dagger Records, offers expanded vinyl edition. Dagger Records is proud to release Jimi Hendrix Experience: Paris 67 for Record Store Day Black Friday on November 26th. This 150-gram red-and-blue colored vinyl LP presents the original Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup with bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell in peak form at the famed Olympia Theater in Paris on October 9, 1967.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
106.3 The Buzz

See How Legendary Musicians’ Deaths Were Announced

Prior to social media and the Internet, music fans found out about the deaths of their favorite artists in a variety of ways, while watching TV, listening to the radio or in some cases, they received the news as they were attending a concert. On Dec. 8, 1980, Stevie Wonder...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy