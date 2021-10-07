CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Video Trisha Yearwood Just Posted With Garth Brooks That Has Everyone Talking

By Rebecca Norris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for over 15 years. In a cute show of their love, they created an Instagram video together. The proof? She filmed a classic phone drop video — only instead of changing her outfit in between shots, she changed who was on screen. “I need to drop my phone more often,” she captioned a video of herself primping her hair before dropping her phone. When it was picked back up, however, her husband Garth Brooks was the one holding it. Trisha then came up beside him and hugged him for the camera before giving it her palm.

