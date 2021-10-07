Owlet Smart Sock Plus

Back in September, Twitter announced that it's working on a dedicated tab for Spaces to make it easier for users to find relevant conversations they can listen to. Now, the website has started rolling out the tab to iOS users whose language is set to English. The new tab will feature a curated list of active Spaces, as well as a search function that people can use to look for conversations relevant to their interests. Twitter announced the update through the official Spaces account, where it also said that the tab will be available on Android and in other languages "in the future." Unfortunately, the company didn't mention a more specific date for Android availability, but iOS users who haven't gotten the tab yet can expect it soon.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO