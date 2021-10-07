Owlet Smart Sock Plus

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWith the Smart Sock Plus, Owlet has answered a call from existing customers to expand the life-span of their popular wearable baby monitor to children up to 55 pounds or 5 years old. While the company continues to make refinements to both the algorithm and sock that make the device function and fit better, there isn’t a huge difference here from the third-gen version. The $359 package is a high price for new customers, but Owlet owners will likely be happy to pay $69 for the expansion pack.

